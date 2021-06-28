Glider tow pilot died doing what he loved, coroner's inquest told

Martin Lowen was killed when his plane burst into flames soon after it crashed during a glider tow on January 19, 2014, at Springfield.

Martin Anthony Lowen, a pilot who died in a crash near Christchurch in January 2014 as he was towing a glider, could be described in one word: “Big”. He was a big man physically, he was loud, and he was fun to have around.

This was the description a coroner heard on the first day of an inquest into Lowen’s death on Monday at Christchurch District Court.

Lowen, 55, was killed on January 19 when the Piper PA-28-236 Dakota plane he was flying, towing a glider behind it, crashed about a minute after taking off from the Canterbury Gliding Club's Springfield aerodrome, west of Christchurch.

Club members watched the crash from about two kilometres away and rushed to the crash site, but Lowen was already dead.

On Monday a friend supporting Lowen’s wife, Elisabeth, in court described how the family remembered the man “with a big appetite for the things he loved”.

He described Lowen as a “doer” with a mathematical brain, someone who was humble and owned up to his mistakes.

“Martin died doing something he loved and that provides a small comfort to his family who miss him terribly even after all these years.”

The crash that claimed Lowen’s life was investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which released its findings in 2015.

Stacy Squires/Stuff An inquest into the death of Martin Lowen started in the Christchurch District Court on Monday and is expected to last for five days. (File photo)

According to the report, the left wing of the glider dipped shortly after take off, at which point a gliding instructor took over controls from its pilot.

The glider then rose above Lowen's plane, prompting the instructor to attempt to manoeuvre it back into position directly behind.

As the glider descended it gained speed, slackening the towrope. To counter this, the instructor flew to the left of the tow plane.

The report found that this movement caused a “lateral tow upset” in Lowen's plane when the rope tightened again.

“The sudden tensioning of the towrope would have been unexpected, resulting in the tow pilot momentarily losing control of the tow plane as it rolled and descended,” it said.

The upset broke the towrope and sent Lowen's plane into a roll. It crashed into trees shortly after and caught fire.

Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton said the purpose of the coronial inquest was not to place blame or consider criminal or civil liability, but to determine the circumstances of Lowen’s death and whether any recommendations could be made to try and prevent similar deaths in the future.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Lowen died when the plane burst into flames soon after it crashed during a glider tow at Springfield, near Christchurch.

John McCallister, an experienced tow plane pilot who witnessed the crash, was the first to be called to give evidence to the inquest.

He described how the glider pilot under training and the gliding instructor had a discussion about what would be done should something go wrong during takeoff.

McCallister said this was basic protocol. Lowen was not part of the discussion and that was typical, he said.

When the plane and glider were in the air, McCallister looked away from the aircraft because there was no longer any need to keep watching it. He then heard alarmed voices from people on the ground and that caused him to look back.

He said at that point the “tow upset” had clearly happened, and he was watching the aftermath of it. He saw Lowen's plane rolling at an altitude of about 300 to 400 ft. He helplessly called out to the plane to “pull up”.

He saw the plane disappear behind trees and hoped Lowen would either land or manage to pull upright and continue along its flight. That hope was dashed when seconds later he heard the snapping of branches followed by a large plume of smoke.

He said that, strangely, he did not recall hearing an engine in full noise.

The inquest, which has been set down until the end of the week, continues.