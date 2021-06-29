Ten years after killing her, Kerry Ratana admits he sexually assaulted his five-year-old stepdaughter

Kerry Ratana admitted killing five-year-old Sahara Jayde Baker-Koro, but denied sexually assaulting her at trial in 2012. He has now admitted his offending. (File pic)

It took a trial and ten years in jail before Kerry Ratana finally admitted to sexually abusing his five-year-old stepdaughter before killing her.

In 2012 Ratana, now 34, was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually violating Sahara Jayde Baker-Koro in her Napier home on December 20, 2010.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied a charge of sexual violation.

Ratana has been in custody since his arrest soon after Sahara's death. He is presently held at Tongariro Prison. His sentence end date is June 21, 2027.

Supplied Sahara Jayde Baker-Koro, five, was killed in her home five days before Christmas, 2010.

A recent report on his second appearance before the Parole Board earlier this year revealed that Ratana had finally acknowledged the sexual offending.

“Mr Ratana accepts his offending. The sexual offending was acknowledged by Mr Ratana in November 2020,” the report said.

“In terms of his admission, he says that over the time he has been in prison he has just come to accept his offending. He acknowledged the damage that he has caused,” it said.

A psychological report from February 2019 assessed Ratana as having a high risk of sexual and violent re-offending and at moderate risk of general re-offending.

He refused to attend Kia Marama, a programme for sexual offenders, but wanted to work with a psychologist.

Parole was declined. Ratana is untreated and has no release plan. The board will see him again early next year.

Ratana has 44 convictions, including eight for violent offending.

Sahara's death occurred when Ratana lived with her mother Chantally Baker, their two-year-old son Rome, and another daughter from Baker's previous relationship.

While Baker was out working Ratana became angry with Sahara. He took her to her room and crushed her chest until she stopped breathing. She died after the right atrium of her heart ruptured.