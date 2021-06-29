Couple unlikely to see a cent from employee who robbed them of $1 million

Katarina Hollis appearing at her sentencing in Gisborne District Court in February 2020.

Katarina Hollis stole $1 million from her employers and a year after being jailed has not paid a cent back. Nor is she ever likely to, despite a recent court ruling she still owed the money.

Hollis, now 40, was jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to 42 charges representative of 391 fraudulent transactions made while she worked for Tony and Jenny File at their Gisborne company Tony File Roofing Ltd.

She took $969,513.82 from the company bank account, transferred it into her own bank accounts, and used this money to finance her lifestyle.

She worked for the company from September 2015 until an accountant discovered her offending in August 2019. She worked 20 hours a week and was paid $500 to $600 weekly. Her duties involved receiving invoices to pay accounts and paying staff wages.

READ MORE:

* Ten years after killing her, Kerry Ratana admits he sexually assaulted his five-year-old stepdaughter

* Drunk driver nearly collides with police car, spends hour yelling abuse and threats

* Who was Noel Docker, and why is there a seat bearing his name in Napier?



When sentenced in Gisborne District Court in February last year, Judge Warren Cathcart found it hard to believe Hollis’s claim that she had no means to pay reparation.

“It staggers me you have no potential to pay reparation, someone who has received a million dollars in this way over a 3½-year period,” the judge said.

He said Hollis’s offending was motivated by “pure greed”.

The Files took a civil claim against Hollis, her husband Jason Peach and her mother Ann Hollis, seeking an order for recovery of the funds they’d lost. Peach and Ann Hollis were subject to the application because Hollis had given Peach some of the money, and had used some of the money to pay for improvements to her mother’s house.

In June last year, while in prison, Hollis, declared herself bankrupt after proceedings against her were issued.

Ann Hollis settled with the Files for undisclosed sum, understood to be less than $100,000.

Peach was judged to owe $7500 plus interest and costs, and Katarina Hollis was judged to owe the full $969,513.82 plus interest.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hollis was sentenced in Gisborne District Court last year. (File photo)

Tony File, 66, said it was unlikely Hollis will ever pay any of that back, meaning the Files will have received less than ten per cent of what was taken from them.

The lack of any reparation from Katarina Hollis added insult to injury, “and there’s a lot of insult in what she did”, File said.

He said Hollis was a very adept liar and he and Jenny, 63, still struggled to believe what she did.

When his brother was dying of cancer, Hollis embezzled more than $63,000, then went to the funeral.

The roofing business ran at a loss due to Hollis’s actions and went months of being unable to pay creditors.

123rf Hollis declared herself bankrupt in June last year, after learning of the File’s civil claim. (File photo)

The Files had to increase bank overdrafts and sell off assets, including a lifestyle block on which they’d hoped to build their home for retirement.

The Files had planned to sell the business to Hollis and Peach, who worked as the company’s contract manager. Instead, they sold to Edwards and Hardy Roofing Ltd, for whom Tony now works as a consultant.

“We’re still extremely disappointed in how the whole system works. There was no help to recover any assets. We were on our own. We had to pay for a civil action to get what we got back. And that was not cheap,” File said.

He said Hollis had never apologised “and I wouldn’t believe an apology from, her anyway. She’s just such a good liar”.