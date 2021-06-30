The Bachelor NZ contestant sentenced on fraud charges

Akata Louise Kuresa, of Invercargill, was a contestant on The Bachelor NZ 2021.

A former contestant on The Bachelor NZ who defrauded her employer of thousands of dollars and spent it on clothes, flights, social gatherings and photo shoots can now be named.

Akata Louise Kuresa, 31 of Invercargill, admitted sevendishonesty charges, for offending between July 2019 and December 2020, and appeared for sentence in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to four charges of theft by person in a special relationship against social group Invercargill Young Professionals, and two charges of altering a document with intent to defraud and a representative theft by person in a special relationship charge against her former employer, Transport World.

Transport World is one of Invercargill’s most prominent companies.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill woman Akata Louise Kuresa appears in the Invercargill District Court of sentence on fraud charges.

Transport World is owned by HWR Group, and company director Jocelyn O'Donnell said in a victim impact statement read to the court on Wednesday that at the time the offending was discovered, Kuresa cited her involvement on The Bachelor NZ as the reason her credit card statements were incorrect.

The "self-indulgent" fraud was uncovered when Kuresa was away filming the show, O'Donnell said.

The company made redundancies after the Covid-19 lockdown, but Kuresa's job was saved, O'Donnell said.

"Underneath your charming facade there is different side to you, Lou," she said.

Kuresa had shown a "steadfast determination" to deny her offending and staff had lost their ability to trust people, O'Donnell said.

Kuresa was a contestant on reality television show The Bachelor this year, where 18 contestants attempted to win the heart of Sol3 Mio singer Moses Mackay.

The reality TV star admitted taking money from her employer and had pleaded guilty to charges including a representative charge of theft by a person in a special relationship and charges relating to altering documents with the intent of defraud.

Court documents show the money was spent on airline flights, clothing, photo shoots and social gatherings.

Kuresa admitted she committed theft by using a credit card in her manager’s name and altered the monthly credit card summary of her workplace.

The offending happened between December 2019 and October 2020, where she used the credit card to pay for an Uber, an airline flight costing $371, caterers at hotels, the photo shoot and $1300 worth of clothing.

The transactions were then coded to look like legitimate work spending.

Star of The Bachelor NZ 2021, Moses Mackay.

At one stage a cheque of nearly $4000 was given to Kuresa by another company to pay for tickets to an event, which was deposited into her bank account.

The work credit card was then used again to refund the money to the other company, after the Covid-19 pandemic meant the event could not go ahead.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen sentenced Kuresa to six months community detention, with a 7pm to 6am curfew, 12 months intensive supervision, 200 hours community work, and a reparation of $12,611.59 at $50 a week.

Kuresa had been given interim name suppression up until sentencing, where the judge declined an application for final name suppression.

TVNZ’s Bachelor NZ profile on Kuresa, where her name is reported as Luisa Kures, says “Lou is the kind of woman who radiates joy and happiness everywhere she goes. She loves to spend time with family - in fact she's such a family-orientated person, she usually invites her cousins, sisters and brothers along on her dates.

“After losing her partner in a car accident four years ago, Lou is ready to open her heart again and hopes to find love once more with our bachelor.”

