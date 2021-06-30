Paedophile worked in coffee shop next to children's ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital

A convicted paedophile worked in a hospital coffee shop just metres from the children’s ward.

Bruce Darroch, 55, is part-owner and worked in the ‘Coffee Cupboard’ at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Darroch was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in June 2016 after being found guilty of two charges of making an objectionable publication, and possession of objectionable material, and failing, without reasonable excuse, to assist in a search.

He was arrested in the wake of an investigation in the United States in 2014 which US Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) described at the time as one of the largest online child exploitation investigations in its history.

Darroch was released on parole under strict conditions in January 2018.

His sentence ended in January 2019.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Keriana Brooking said she learnt this month that an employee of the Coffee Cupboard may have had a criminal conviction and “immediate steps were taken to establish the facts”.

The space is leased from the health board by Moist Holdings Ltd, which was formed in December 2019, and lists Darroch as shareholder with 99 per cent of shares.

“The DHB met with the leaseholder to require steps to be taken to address the issue. The DHB was advised by the leaseholder on 16 June that the employee was no longer working there,” Brooking said.

She said the DHB had “updated its policies, to strengthen due diligence and require commercial leaseholders to undertake police checks on their employees”.

Darroch initially told Stuff he did not work at the site, but sometimes delivered things to it.

“I’ve got full-time staff in there. I don’t own the business. It’s not owned by me. I’ve delivered things there, but no longer,” he said.

Then he said he had worked there occasionally and “last year I might have helped out there a little while”.

“It’s got nothing to do with me. I have nothing to do with that business,” he said.

He would not say who owned the business, but did say he owned shares in it.

“The point is I don’t work there any more. I don’t think this needs to be a big thing, does it? For goodness’ sake,” he said.

A hospital staff member, who did not wish to be identified, said staff were shocked to discover the identity of the man who’d been serving coffee to staff and public on a daily basis.

The staff member said Darroch had not been on site for the past week.

“Most staff who are aware are boycotting the coffee shop. The hospital staff feel bad for the other baristas at the coffee shop since they will likely lose their jobs,” the staff member said.

They said hospital staff were subject to police vetting, but was unsure if Darroch would have been subject to similar vetting given he was not a staff member.

Darroch had been a school principal at Te Waotu School in Putaruru at the time of his offending.

The victims of his offending were 11 pupils from his school, photographs and videos of whom he exchanged with a man in the United States who administered a secure anonymous chat programme, and in respect of whom he described sexually deviant activities, he had, or wanted, to engage in.

The second charge related to some 477 photographic files elicited from a pen drive. Darroch said the man, known as “Wesley”, emailed the files to him, and he downloaded them.

When Darroch was sentenced in Rotorua District Court the mother of one of his victims game an emotional victim impact statement, saying his offending was "beyond comprehension".

“You preyed on my son, you exploited my son, you have and continue to have caused huge trauma for my family. You have shared rape fantasies about my son. You are the New Zealand link to an international paedophile ring," she said.

Darroch had shared child exploitation images with Arizona man Vittorio Francesco Gonzalez-Castillo on the 'dark web.'

Gonzalez-Castillo is serving 30 years without parole in a US prison.