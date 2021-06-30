Man charged with rape after Christchurch party claims he had sexsomnia

Damin Peter Cook is on trial in the Christchurch District Court for two charges of sexual violation. He has pleaded not guilty. (File photo)

A Christchurch man charged with raping a woman after a drunken party claims he suffers from sexsomnia and has no recollection of what happened.

A jury trial against Damin​ Peter Cook, 43, began in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Cook is charged with sexual violation by unlawful connection and sexual violation by rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged sexual assault happened about 7am one day in September 2019 after a night of drinking and partying. Cook and the complainant were both at a birthday party at a house in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Cop sexually assaulted fellow officer as she slept, court hears

* Man facing 18 sex charges against six women and girls

* Christchurch soldier found not guilty of rape



Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn told the jury a lot of alcohol was consumed. About five people were left at the party by midnight, but the drinking continued and several people also took ecstasy, otherwise known as MDMA.

Party-goers played a game that required participants, including the complainant, to remove items of clothing.

Martyn said the complainant was “extremely drunk” and passed out on the floor in her underwear. She was carried to the closest bedroom and put in the bed.

After the party ended, Cook went to sleep next to the complainant.

The complainant alleged she woke up about 7am from the feeling of Cook raping her. She said his actions were “slow” as if he wanted to avoid waking her up.

She told police she “froze” and did not know what to do, so pretended to be asleep. Afterwards she left the room and told one of the other people in the house what had happened.

“I was bawling my eyes out,” she said.

She made a complaint to police later that day.

During Cook’s first interview with police, he acknowledged he had slept next to the complainant but denied touching her.

In a follow-up interview with police about two months later, Cook said he thought it was odd that his pants were unzipped when he woke up and that the complainant might have done something to him.

Cook’s lawyer, Andrew McKenzie, said his client had since been diagnosed with sexsomnia, a sleeping disorder where a person engages or attempts to engage in sexual acts and has no recollection of their actions when they wake up.

Sexsomnia is a type of parasomnia, similar to sleepwalking or talking in one’s sleep.

McKenzie told the jury: “Ultimately the decision for you will be, sexsomnia or rape?”

The trial continues on Thursday.