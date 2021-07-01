Escaped Auckland prisoner remains on the run, could still be wearing handcuffs

Police have released this image of Te Ariki Poulgrain after he escaped from Corrections custody in Grafton.

An Auckland prisoner who escaped from custody on Wednesday is still on the run.

Police have released a CCTV image of Te Ariki Poulgrain, which they say was captured after his escape from a medical facility in Grafton, central Auckland.

The photo was taken at 1.11pm on Wednesday and shows the 23-year-old in a white T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, and sneakers.

He may also still be wearing a pair of handcuffs.

Poulgrain has links to the notorious Killer Beez gang, police said.

He was serving a sentence at Paremoremo prison in north Auckland, also called Auckland Prison, and escaped during a medical transfer.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, escaped from Corrections custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been making extensive enquiries to locate the prisoner, including conducting area enquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and using the Eagle helicopter, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said in a statement.

He was described as about 183cm tall and of thin build.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 111 or 105 quoting file number 210630/2958.