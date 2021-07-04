Car crashes into fuel pump at Palmerston North petrol station

A car has crashed into a petrol station in Palmerston North on Sunday morning.

A Palmerston North congregation was shocked when their Sunday sermon was interrupted by a car crashing into the petrol station next door, which burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Tremaine Ave and Roy St, after a light grey sedan crashed into a fuel pump at Waitomo Fuel at 10.47am.

Two fire crews were at the scene, but the fire was out on arrival.

The Palmerston North Presbyterian New Church was celebrating its second anniversary, with a special Sunday service at Lychway Funeral Directors’ chapel on Roy St when the car crashed.

Chaplin Alan Shaw said the church’s priest had a deep, captivating voice, and it took a lot to distract people for his sermons. But that certainly did.

“Mid-sermon people looked out the window, and someone said ‘there’s a fire.’

“We quickly got people out through the back, to put the building between us and the petrol station.”

Supplied A witness says a firefighter told him an electrical spark ignited the fuel spilt on the courtyard after the crash.

Shaw said the fire was out quickly once the fire service arrived.

The congregation was given the all clear, and were back in the chapel singing hymns within 20 minutes.

“It could’ve been a tragedy, but luckily the fire didn’t reach the [pump’s fuel tank].”

Shaw said the driver was taken away by a St John ambulance, after being interviewed by police.

One fire crew still remained at the petrol station.

A police spokesperson said police were responding to a report of a family harm-related incident on Russell St, Palmerston North shortly after 9:30am.

“During this time we became aware of a vehicle that left the address which subsequently crashed into a petrol pump at a petrol station on Tremaine Ave.”

Police said there was a “small fire” which was put out by fire and emergency staff.

No one was injured and a man was in police custody.