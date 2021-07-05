Crown alleges husband strangled his wife in Te Anau

Rodney Stuart Fallowfield is facing a murder charge. The trial started in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday.

Early in the afternoon a couple on a belated wedding getaway in Te Anau were posting happy photos to social media.

“Cheers from Te Anau”, one post says.

But hours later Shirley Reedy was found dead in a motel and her new husband is facing a murder charge.

Rodney Fallowfield’s trial before Justice Jan-Marie Doogue and a jury started in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Reedy, in Te Anau on May 15, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie, in her opening address, said Fallowfield strangled Reedy when the couple went to Te Anau for the belated wedding celebration and to renew their vows.

They drank wine at the motel and Reedy posted photos on Facebook, captioned “cheers from Te Anau”, before “the defendant said Shirley Reedy threatened to have him up for rape again”, McKenzie said.

“He says it made him feel dirty and snap,” she said.

Fallowfield then straddled Reedy on the bed and strangled her, McKenzie said.

When Fallowfield lifted his hands, she was limp, McKenzie said.

Defence lawyer Katy​ Barker, in her opening address, said there was no dispute that Fallowfield was responsible for Reedy’s death.

Supplied Shirley Reedy, who was found dead in a Te Anau motel in May 2020.

The defence case was that Fallowfield wanted his wife to be quiet when she said, without cause, “rape, rape, rape”, Barker said.

Fallowfield did not intend to cause bodily injury and the Crown could not prove beyond reasonable doubt about his state of mind, she said.

“What you can be sure of is he killed Shirley Reedy. What the defence says, is, you cannot be sure he murdered her,” Barker said.

It was not for the defence to prove anything at any stage, it was for the Crown, Barker said.

McKenzie had earlier told jurors that Reedy and Fallowfield had a chequered relationship and called the police on each other multiple times in the months before Reedy’s death.

Supplied Rodney Fallowfield and Shirley Reedy on their wedding day.

One incident included when Reedy went to the Balclutha police station and told police she had been raped by Fallowfield on the Saturday and was not allowed to leave until Monday.

Fallowfield denied the offending, Reedy did not further engage with police, and he was not charged, McKenzie said.

Police had recorded six reports of family harm incidents, involving Reedy and Fallowfield as both offenders, victims or aggressors, McKenzie said.

In one incident, Reedy was convicted of wilful damage for smashing a window at Fallowfield’s house, after he reported her being there in contravention of a non-association order, McKenzie said.

The Balclutha couple were married in Dunedin in April 2020 but the court was told they argued that night and the trip to Te Anau was regarded as a belated celebration.

Reedy had schizophrenia and was subject to an indefinite mental health order, McKenzie said.

The first witness for the Crown was Explorer Motel owner Nigel Climo​, who said that when Fallowfield checked in he was friendly.

Climo said he did not see Reedy.

The couple were the only ones staying in the motel after Covid-19 alert level 2 came into place two days earlier.

Te Anau Four Square owner Callum Bruce gave evidence that when he sold the couple wine they spoke for a minute or two, and he noticed nothing out of the ordinary.

Bruce told the court it was a brief conversation, and he recalled they told him they had travelled from Balclutha and he believed Fallowfield said something to the effect that it was nice to get away.

The couple seemed happy and he did not note anything out of the ordinary when speaking to them, Bruce told the court.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.