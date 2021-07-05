Auckland man jailed after holding 'terrified' victim at knifepoint in her own backyard

Kent Picard was sent to jail for aggravated burglary and attempted kidnapping.

A man who held a knife to the throat of a woman in her own backyard has been sent to jail for three years and seven months.

Kent Royden Picard​, a 46-year-old painter from Auckland’s Browns Bay, jumped the fence of the Waipū property on the evening of January 6, armed with a kitchen knife.

When the victim went into the backyard, he tackled her, holding the knife to her throat until it bled.

In the Whangārei District Court on Monday, Judge Gene Tomlinson​ said he had a dim view of the offending.

“[The victim] was unsurprisingly terrified and thought her throat was going to be cut,” he said.

Picard earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted kidnapping in relation to the events.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Picard jumped the victim’s fence and took away “the feeling of safety that anyone should have in their backyard on any given night,” the judge said. (File photo)

Tomlinson said the offending had elements of retribution and desperation, as the 46-year-old was a spurned lover of the victim.

Picard met the victim through work, and spent about six months living with her and her husband in their Waipū house.

After he moved out, he kept in contact with the victim and a relationship developed, the judge told the court.

However, when the relationship ended, the victim went to police to get Picard to stop contacting her.

Denise Piper/Stuff The man was sentenced to three years, seven months in jail at the Whangārei District Court on Monday. (File photo)

Police visited him and warned him. But the next night he climbed a fence into her back garden, armed with a black-handled kitchen knife.

When the victim came outside, Picard used the knife to threaten her, putting his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream.

A scuffle ensued and the victim screamed for help. When the victim’s husband came outside, Picard ran away.

Tomlinson said the incident caused both minor physical harm and significant psychological harm to the victim.

“You’ve taken away the feeling of safety that anyone should have in their backyard on any given night.”

The victim’s children and husband were also impacted by the events.

The judge started with a sentence of four years for the aggravated burglary, lifting it to five years for the attempted abduction.

He did not give any extra time for Picard’s previous convictions, but gave a 25 per cent discount for his early guilty plea, and two months’ discount for time spent on electronically monitored bail.

Picard yelled out, “sorry dad, sorry mum” to family in the courtroom as he was led away.