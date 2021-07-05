Car park bag snatchers: Police release video of crooks in action

Auckland's Papatoetoe and Botany are hotspots for bag snatches, police say.

Offenders are using stolen vehicles to park behind their victims in order to steal their belongings in Auckland, police say.

The method has been explained in a new video released by New Zealand Police in hopes of finding the thieves and holding them to account for their actions.

In the video, Sergeant Nicolas Jensen says Counties Manukau police are currently working on an investigation into a number of reported bag snatches, particularly in the Papatoetoe and Botany areas.

Counties Manukau East Inspector Colin Higson confirmed police were aware of 25 separate incidents since early May.

Jensen said: “The method in which these crooks offend, they will park their vehicle behind yours, the passenger will exit their vehicle, run to yours, steal your handbag, and they are gone.”

READ MORE:

* On The Beat: Lock vehicles and remove valuables for peace of mind

* On the Beat: $2000 cash stolen from vehicle, it could have been prevented

* Alleged thief tracked mum of two via receipt

* Woman dragged 20m by handbag thief



Jensen demonstrated this by quickly opening a car door, grabbing a bag and turning as if someone would quickly flee the scene.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police released footage of a bag snatch in Auckland.

He said the investigation is ongoing and police wanted to reassure the community that the spate of thefts was being taken seriously.

Jensen said ways to avoid becoming victim to a similar incident included not carrying large amounts of money around and locking doors as soon as you got into the car.

“Avoid being a target. Put your handbag under your front seat.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police have asked anyone who recognises people in the video to come forward.

Jensen said if any member of the public found themselves a victim of such a crime they should not chase the person involved and should call police on 111.

“These crooks are using stolen vehicles to get around and commit these crimes.

“They are using the stolen credit cards to obtain items for themselves.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Alleged offenders are using credit cards they have stolen to buy stuff for themselves, police say.

The video showed security footage of people alleged to be involved in the incidents, at petrol stations filling up vehicles.

Higson said bags being snatched in car parks was “unfortunately” not a new occurrence.

“We encourage anyone who knows who these individuals are to contact police.”

The public was asked to call police on 105 quoting file number 210520/1803 if anyone in the video was known to them.