Police officer sanctioned for 'disgraceful behaviour' towards intoxicated colleague

A police officer was sanctioned for “disgraceful behaviour” towards an intoxicated female colleague while off duty.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw an investigation into an incident that occurred when a number of police officers travelled to an event and socialised afterwards.

A more senior officer, who was sober, drove an intoxicated colleague back to the motel where she was staying, the IPCA said.

“Fellow colleagues returned to the motel and found the police officer fully clothed and lying on the bed with his arm under his intoxicated colleague's neck.

“A complaint was made by the woman on learning of the police officer’s behaviour towards her.”

An IPCA spokesman told Stuff the victim was not awake at the time of the incident. The IPCA was notified by police in March 2019 about the incident, the spokesman said.

A criminal investigation found the evidential sufficient test under the Solicitor-General Guidelines was not met for a prosecution.

“Police carried out an employment investigation and found the officer's behaviour amounted to disgraceful behaviour and serious misconduct.”

The IPCA said the officer was “appropriately sanctioned” and was no longer working in the police. The IPCA agreed with the outcome.

Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said due to privacy obligations, in particular to the victim, police were unable to comment further.

“What we can say is that this incident was fully investigated and the officer is no longer employed by the New Zealand Police.”