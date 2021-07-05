‘You need to man-up’: Judge jails Tribesmen president on drugs dealing charge

Elder Browne, the president of the Tribesmen gang, during his trial in the Christchurch District Court earlier this year.

“If you continue to offend, you will wake up in a cell at the age of 50 or 60 or 70. You will hopefully by then, if not before, realise how much of a waste your life has been spending it in prison.”

Those were the strong words from Judge Stephen O’Driscoll to Elder Browne, president of the Tribesmen motorcycle gang, before he sent him to jail for his latest conviction in a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 1993.

Browne, 43, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine for supply during a jury trial in the Christchurch District Court in May. The methamphetamine was found in a plastic bag hidden behind the petrol flap of a Subaru Legacy that Browne had been using.

Browne claimed the drugs did not belong to him, and he did not know they were hidden in the car.

Alexander John Powell, 33, a patched member of the Tribesmen gang, told the jury the methamphetamine actually belonged to him and he had hidden it there without Browne’s knowledge.

He said the Tribesmen had anti-methamphetamine rules and Browne did not approve of gang members using the drug.

The jury rejected this claim and found Browne guilty of the charge.

During Browne’s sentencing last month, Judge O’Driscoll noted that, according to Powell, Browne discouraged the use of methamphetamine because of the disastrous effects it had on the community.

NZ Police The methamphetamine that was found hidden behind the petrol flap of the Subaru vehicle. This photo was entered into evidence during Browne's trial.

“Yet you are prepared to deal in methamphetamine and destroy those lives,” the judge told him

He said he found it hard to attach much weight to Browne’s lawyer’s submission that he had excellent prospects of rehabilitation, given the offending was committed while Browne was serving a sentence of intensive supervision on an assault charge.

A cultural report writer told the court there was a plausible connection between Browne’s background and his offending, which started in 1993.

Browne racked up numerous convictions for aggravated robbery, assault, shoplifting, dangerous driving, burglary, receiving stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine.

NZ Police These counterfeit banknotes were also found in the Subaru vehicle that Elder Browne was driving.

Judge O’Driscoll said while he accepted that Browne suffered deprivation growing up, it did not explain why he became involved in his latest offending.

“Mr Browne, you do not get to be president of a gang or the Tribesmen without having significant leadership qualities,” the judge told him.

“You know the difference between right and wrong. You know that drug-dealing is wrong. You know that violence is wrong.

“I would have thought you needed to man-up and put your leadership qualities in the right direction.”

He sentenced Browne to three years and six months’ imprisonment.