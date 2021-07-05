'Appalling' driver lucky to escape collision without injury

Police came across the scene of the crash which happened in the early hours of the morning on a rural road in Tapawera. (File photo)

A driver responsible for a late-night crash in Tapawera was told by a judge he was lucky to escape serious injury or death.

Ashton Warren Junior Fraser, 22, appeared in the Nelson District Court for sentence on Monday on charges of dangerous driving and driving while forbidden.

Fraser had previously pleaded guilty to the charges, which related mainly to a crash that happened on the morning of December 19 in Tapawera.

Prior to then police had received complaints from members of the public about Fraser’s driving in Tadmor Valley Rd – and he had been found in November in a car without a licence plate, warrant of fitness, or registration.

According to the police summary of facts, about 12.40am on December 19, Fraser drove to the gravel layby in Tadmor Valley Rd to meet an acquaintance – the victim in the matter.

When they met Fraser “had words with him” and the victim then drove off at speed, with Fraser following in pursuit.

While Fraser soon gave up on the chase, both cars ended up driving back to the gravel layby within about five minutes of each other.

The victim then drove out the northern exit and started driving south in Tadmor Valley Rd, with Fraser heading out the southern exit and driving north.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Ashton Fraser appeared for sentence on a dangerous driving charge, at the Nelson District Court.

Fraser then put his headlights on full beam and drove his car so he was straddling the centre line.

Fraser’s car collided with the victim’s vehicle – leaving both damaged and undriveable.

When the victim got out of his car to check on Fraser, Fraser began yelling at him and threatening to beat him up, before chasing him from the crash site.

He later went back to the site, where he pushed the car off the road before leaving again.

Judge Richard Russell said while he took into account Fraser’s history with anxiety issues – in this case they did not have any bearing on his poor driving conduct.

“Quite frankly your behaviour that night was appalling – it is fortunate you or the other driver were not seriously injured or even killed.

“You are 22, you have got your whole life ahead of you but it is high time you started behaving yourself.”

Fraser was also up for re-sentencing on a previous conviction where he had 80 hours of community work outstanding – but could not get to Motueka from Tapawera to carry it out.

Judge Russell cancelled the community work and sentenced Fraser to five months of community detention and disqualified him from driving for 12 months on the dangerous driving charge.