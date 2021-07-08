A minor 'road rage' incident led to a gang posse attack on a man in his home

Waimarama in Hawke's Bay was the scene of a violent assault in December 2019.

A minor “road rage” incident was the spark for a posse of 18 Mongrel Mob members travelling to a man’s house and allegedly beating him senseless in front of his partner and sons, a court has heard.

While some of the gang members assaulted the man, others yelled and shouted and formed a barricade preventing anyone from coming to help him, the court heard.

Circumstances around the violent assault that took place at Waimarama, Hawke’s Bay, on December 2, 2019, came out in the trial of three brothers accused of being part of an unlawful assembly with the common purpose of intimidating, threatening or assaulting a man.

The brothers, Shellicoe Hokianga-Hura, 22, Jared Hura, 23, and Zario Hura, 20, have been found not guilty after a day-long judge-alone trial before Judge Gordon Matenga at Napier District Court last month.

Ten others had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, one had the charge dismissed and four of the group are to stand trial later this year on charges of assaulting the victim.

Evidence heard at the trial revealed that the victim and his partner had been driving home at Waimarama on the afternoon of November 30, 2019, when they came upon a car stopped in the middle of the road. Harsh words were exchanged between the couple and the driver of the car, but there was no accident or injuries.

STUFF Eighteen Mongrel Mob members drove to the property in Waimarama from Flaxmere, the court heard. (File photo)

The driver of the car happened to be the father of the captain of the Mongrel Mob ‘’Red Coats’’ chapter, Terrance Berryman.

Berryman allegedly took to Facebook and rounded up a group of fellow gang members with the intention of driving out to assault the victim at his home.

A van and two cars carrying 18 men left from Flaxmere, Hastings, and arrived at the victim’s home at 5.30pm. It is alleged that several of the men entered the house and dragged the man out in front of three children.

The court heard that as the man was assaulted, about 10 to 15 other gang members formed a semicircle formation around the property yelling and screaming and preventing the victim’s family approaching.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, a burst eardrum, a 10-centimetre cut to his scalp, and numerous bruises and cuts.

After the assault, the group got back into the vehicles and headed back towards Hastings. Witnesses had noted the vehicles’ details and advised police, who stopped the vehicles as they neared Hastings.

Shellicoe told police he had been picked up by the van and didn’t know where they were going.

Jared told police he had gone to Waimarama for a swim and had no idea why the others were in the van.

Zario said he got into the van to go for a ride, and when it got to Waimarama he just stayed at the back of the van.

None of the men gave evidence at the trial.

The judge found that parts of their statements to police lacked credibility.

He was satisfied that they had all travelled to Waimarama in the van, and that they were aware they were part of the group gathered to support their chapter’s captain, Berryman.

But he noted that the victim’s wife had said some of the gang members appeared to have “no clear idea what was going on and why”, and that left him in some doubt as to whether the three accused men had intended to intimidate, threaten or assault the victim.

He found them not guilty.