Man followed woman home from ACDC tribute concert

A young woman has described being followed home from the Woodbourne Tavern on Renwick’s High St. (File photo)

A man has been found guilty of intimidation for chasing a young woman heading home alone from a tavern.

Matthew Roland Inkson, 36, denied the charge but was found guilty at a judge-alone trial by Judge Garry Barkle at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old woman told the court she was with friends at an ACDC tribute concert at the Woodbourne Tavern in Renwick, Marlborough, when she decided to leave alone, some time between 11pm and midnight on February 13.

The journey was only a few blocks under streetlights to a property she was house-sitting by herself, but not long after leaving the tavern she noticed a man following 15 to 20 metres behind her, she said.

“I started to speed up a bit ... and I noticed he sped up behind me so I started jogging a bit, and broke into a run, and he yelled out to me and said along the lines of, ‘oi’, so I immediately got quite panicked,” the woman said.

“I started running, and he said, ‘you b...., you’re coming home with me tonight, s...,’ and I was running quite fast and not looking back.”

As the man closed in, the woman realised she would lead him to the house where she was staying alone and changed course. When she reached a more shadowy part of the street she was able to hide between a fence and a bush, she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Matthew Roland Inkson, 36, was found guilty of following the woman home after attending an ACDC tribute concert in Marlborough.

As the man stopped to look around, she was able to observe his ACDC t-shirt, knee-length shorts with a camouflage print, and “kind of a dad bod”, estimating his age as late 30s or early 40s.

“It was very obvious he was quite drunk, and quite a lot bigger than me, slouched over and looking around ... and that's when I thought, ‘I’m way faster than this guy, I’m just going to run away’.”

So she ran up the street, back towards the tavern without looking back, and managed to call one of her friends as she ran, saying she was being followed. That friend came out of the tavern to meet her, along with the owner of the tavern, who put the woman in a courtesy van to drive her home.

As the van pulled onto the street, its headlights illuminated the man standing on the road, and the woman told the driver, “that’s him”.

Tavern owner Rowan Ingpen, his duty manager, and the driver of the van were called by police prosecutor Sergeant Mat Wood as witnesses to corroborate the woman’s evidence.

Ingpen said Inkson had been cut off from the bar and ejected from the tavern a couple hours earlier for erratic behaviour. He recognised him as a regular patron and provided CCTV footage to the police of Inkson being removed from the tavern, played during the trial.

The footage showed Inkson wearing an ACDC shirt and camouflage shorts. There were only about three men in total wearing ACDC shirts, of the near-500 ticket holders that attended, Ingpen said.

Two constables on night shift took statements from Ingpen and other people at the tavern before visiting the woman, who identified a photo of Inkson provided by police as the man who chased her.

The constables were able to find Inkson at a friend’s place in Renwick using information from people at the tavern. They arrested him and brought him back to the Blenheim police station where he was charged with intimidation.

One of the constables said while speaking about the night with Inkson, he continually denied following the woman, except on one occasion when he accidentally said he “did follow someone”, before correcting himself.

Inkson, who represented himself at trial, admitted on the stand that he was at the tavern that night, and accepted he was kicked out, though he disputed his behaviour was erratic.

He also admitted walking home around the same time the woman was chased, although he claimed he used a different route, and said he had gone to get alcohol and cigarettes before returning to High St to wait for his friends outside the tavern, which was likely when the woman saw him from inside the courtesy van, he said.

Judge Barkle said he found Inkson’s evidence unreliable, and given the weight of evidence against him he was satisfied the threshold of “beyond reasonable doubt” had been met, finding Inkson guilty.

“It was a remarkably distressing event for this young woman.”

Wood said Inkson had a similar previous charge of intimidation from 2014, and suggested a community-based sentence.

Inkson asked not to be sentenced to community work, as he was a solo father with full custody of his children.

Judge Barkle convicted Inkson and sentenced him to nine months’ supervision, with conditions to do any programmes or treatment as directed by probation.

He was also ordered to make an emotional harm payment of $650 to the woman.