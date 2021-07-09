Corrections staff caught smuggling contraband in two separate incidents

The staff members – one in the Waikato and one in Hawke’s Bay – were caught by their colleagues, Corrections says.

Two Corrections staffers have been caught trying to bring contraband into prison facilities in a little over a month, and two arrests have been made.

The first intercept happened at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison on June 4, and the second on July 7 at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, a statement from chief custodial officer Neil Beales said.

Stuff understands the Hawke’s Bay Corrections Officer was caught with drugs strapped to his ankles and in his car.

Corrections was asked about this but did not address the questions in Beales’ response.

Police made two arrests in relation to the incidents, both of which have led to drugs charges.

In Hawke’s Bay, a man in his 40s was charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis oil for supply and possession of cannabis, a police spokeswoman said.

A second man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the Spring Hill incident and charged with possession of non-approved psychoactive product for supply, breach of the Corrections Act, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Bill Kearns/Stuff One Corrections staff member has been charged with trying to take forbidden items into Hawke's Bay Regional Prison.

Corrections said that, in both cases, other staff members intercepted the person who was trying to bring in contraband.

“This contraband was detected as part of the normal daily operations of the prisons and was not part of any wider operation,” Beales said.

Contraband can include alcohol, communication devices, drugs, tattoo equipment, and weapons, Corrections said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Another Corrections staffer was caught trying to take contraband into Spring Hill Corrections Facility, and faces charges.

The staffers are now subject to an employment investigation and an active police investigation, which means Corrections cannot comment further, the statement said.

Corrections staff work in challenging environments and people who don’t stick to the expected standards of conduct inevitably get found out, Beales said.

“The overwhelming majority of our people act with integrity, honesty and professionalism and those who don’t place their colleagues’ safety at risk, damage trust in their profession and undermine the integrity of the prison system.”