Defence lawyer: Client did not have murderous intent

Rodney Stuart Fallowfield who was charged with murder is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

A defence lawyer in a murder trial in Invercargill says strangling does not always signal an intent to kill.

Both the crown and defence gave closing addresses on Monday, the sixth day of the trial in the High Court at Invercargill for Rodney Stuart Fallowfield, 53, of Balclutha, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Shirley Reedy, at Te Anau on May 15, 2020.

Defence lawer Peter Redpath spoke for more than two hours in his closing address, and said strangling did not always mean an intent to kill, noting a 2018 law change that created a specific strangulation offence.

The defence did not put any witnesses on the stand during the trial.

Both the Crown and the defence accept that, Reedy, 52, was strangled in a motel room by her husband.

What is disputed is the intent and the defence case is that he did not intend to cause bodily injury, and wanted his wife to be quiet when she threatened him with a rape allegation.

Redpath said the incident was probably a bit more than 10 seconds, but not prolonged too far beyond that, because of a lack of expected injuries to Reedy, like no blood congestion in the face.

A nerve effect which could have killed Reedy in a matter of seconds was the most likely cause of Reedy’s death, Redpath said, a point “I can’t emphasise more”.

Fallowfield told police Reedy was threatening him with the rape allegation before he “snapped”, and Redpath said when someone was yelling “rape, rape, rape”, 10 seconds could go by pretty quickly.

Fallowfield gave police a full and remorseful account of what happened, Redpath said, and people forget details in stressful situations, likening it to a recent post-match interview where Wimbeldon-winning tennis player Ash Barty could not remember the final point.

Fallowfield told police after he strangled Reedy he put her into the other side of the bed and cuddled her, and the evidence was consistent with that, Redpath said.

What Fallowfield did was entirely wrong and inappropriate, but it was not with murderous intent, Redpath told the jury.

There were agreed facts in the case that the couple had called the police on each other multiple times in the months before her death. There was also a non-association order between them.

It was agreed that Reedy had schizophrenia and also that Fallowfield was not charged after she made a rape allegation against him in December 2019. He denied the allegation.

Supplied Shirley Reedy was found dead in a Te Anau motel.

The events in Te Anau were consistent with their history, Redpath said, “except in this situation, regrettably, he did not deal with it properly. He should have just walked away.”

Supplied Shirley Reedy and Rodney Fallowfield on their wedding day.

In his closing address, crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly asked the jury to think about what it took to approach someone in anger and hatred and take them by the neck, where vital oxygen passed.

Earlier in the trial the jury heard crown expert evidence that Reedy could have been strangled for as little as 10 seconds.

Even if it was 10 seconds, in that context it was not a short time, Donnelly said.

“Not a short time when she is fighting for her life,” he said.

Donnelly then paused for 10 seconds.

The case was not about how long she was strangled for, Donnelly said, but about someone wrapping their hands around that critical structure.

“Before we even start the clock on the amount of time Mr Fallowfield put his hands on Ms Reedy’s neck, he had to overcome her struggles. What does that tell you about his intent,” Donnelly said.

“Even if the aim of the strangulation is not to cause death, it is always a risk,” Donnelly said.

Fallowfield told police details from before and after the strangulation, and the jury could be sceptical of Fallowfield saying he was “cloudy” about the incident itself, because “he did not want to tell police what he had done,” Donnelly said.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue is expected to sum up the case on Tuesday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.