Man who allegedly shot police officer in Hamilton appears in court

A man accused of shooting a police officer in Hamilton has appeared in court.

The 23-year-old man, who received interim name suppression, appeared in the Hamilton District Court in front of Judge David Harvey on Monday, charged with a range of offences.

He is alleged to have shot a police officer in Hamilton late on Friday night during a routine traffic stop.

Court documents listed the firearm he was in possession of as a shotgun.

His charges include aggravated wounding, unlawfully carrying and possessing a firearm and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

A large number of supporters were present for his appearance and shouted out support during proceedings.

The man was remanded in custody without entering a plea and would appear again later in July.

Earlier, police said during the traffic stop a passenger in the vehicle emerged with a firearm and allegedly fired at the police officer. The driver then allegedly fled the scene in his car, and the man suspected of shooting the officer allegedly stole the police car.

A 27-year-old, understood to be the driver, appeared in court on Saturday on an unrelated matter.

No charges have been laid in relation to Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was working alone when he was shot in the shoulder.

He was able to call for assistance himself, and his police colleagues arrived very quickly and took him straight to hospital, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said on Saturday.

Chambers said any situation that involved a firearm being used against someone was “totally unnecessary”.

He said the officer would be in hospital for a number of days, but he would make a full recovery.