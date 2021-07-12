Moerewa homicide: Teen admits fatal stabbing at Northland party

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault in the High Court in Whangārei on Monday. (File photo)

A teenager has admitted stabbing another teen to death at a party in Northland, but says murder was not his intention.

Krillan Cortez Koni Brown​, 18, also known as Krillin Koni-Brown, died in the early hours of June 7, 2020 in the small Far North town of Moerewa.

A 19-year-old, who has temporary name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday where he admitted Brown’s manslaughter.

The teenager also admitted assaulting Brown’s younger sister at the same party.

Family members of both the defendant and the victims packed the courtroom on Monday morning, with some crying as the facts of the fatal night were read out.

The court heard how Koni Brown was stabbed once in the chest, when an altercation broke out at the end of the party between him and the 19-year-old.

On the night of June 6, 2020, the 19-year-old and Koni Brown’s sister went to a birthday party on Moerewa's Snowdon Ave, where about 40 young people were drinking alcohol.

Toward the end of the night, Koni Brown was the passenger in a vehicle which arrived to pick up his sister.

She ran outside to speak with him, then ran inside to get her belongings, knocking over a can of alcohol in her haste.

The defendant saw this and swore at her, telling her not to trash the house.

An argument ensued, and the defendant grabbed the girl’s leg, pulling her down the front concrete steps of the house.

Moaning and crying, she got up and ran over to tell her brother what had happened.

Koni Brown then walked up to the defendant and an altercation ensued.

The defendant pulled out a 12cm knife, which was concealed in a black belt bag, and swung it toward Krillan Koni Brown’s body.

The stab wound pierced the victim’s right lung and right atrium of the heart, with the handle coming off the blade.

The defendant ran off and Koni Brown died at the scene, despite efforts to save him.

When the defendant was later informed the victim had died, he messaged a friend: “My intent was not to murder, bro, s... happens, life goes on.”

A few weeks after the party, the defendant handed himself in to police.

He was to face a three-week trial for murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead.

The 19-year-old is due to be sentenced on November 3.