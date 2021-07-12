PM one of the ministers who approved $2.75 million funding for Mongrel Mob-led rehab programme

​Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the funding of a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehabilitation programme, and says she was one of the ministers who approved it.

The Kahukura programme serving up to 10 participants over eight weeks on a marae in Central Hawke’s Bay received $2.75 million from the Proceeds of Crime fund.

Speaking at her post-Cabinet news conference on Monday, Ardern said she was one of the ministers who approved funding for the programme.

“I’m comfortable because it's a programme that was not just brought forward by the Ministry of Health. It was supported by Corrections, Police, MSD and the local Hawke’s Bay Police, and they would, of course, know more of the programmebecause iot was trialled for a short period of time in 2020, and I place weight in the local police officer’s view," Ardern said.

She said the programme that ran briefly last year resulted in a “high compliance with court orders” and “showed signs of success”.

“We either have to make a decision in New Zealand. We either want to fund programmes that use, or have people involved in them who have a criminal history, but we are determined to address their methamphetamine addiction, or we exclude people with criminal histories from meth programmes," she said.

“I, for one, want to stop victimisation. That means we will be offering programmes to people who have a criminal past”

The programme involves participants working on a “community garden” on the property of the president of the gang's ‘’Notorious’’ chapter.

The garden is on a Waipawa​ property that is home to Sonny Smith and his wife Mahinaarangi Smith​, who is a programme facilitator.

The Ministry of Health was successful in applying for funding obtained through the Proceeds of Crime Act, to fund the Kahukura​ rehabilitation programme at a marae​ in Waipawa​.

The programme was awarded $2.75m over four years.

H2R Research and Consulting Ltd lists as its directors Angie Wilkinson and Mongrel Mob leader Harry Tam who was controversially given a high-profile position as part of the inquiry into historic abuse in state care.

Participants will reside at Te Tapairu​ marae​ in Waipawa​ from July 5. They will be able to leave the marae​ under the supervision of Mahinaarangi Smith​ to attend various activities around Hawke’s Bay.

These include “working in the kai māra​ (community gardens) at [Smith’s address]”, exercising at a gym in Waipukurau​, “morning walks along the Mataweka River”, “a fishing trip on a boat on the Napier harbour”, and attending Narcotics Anonymous in Hastings.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Ministry of Health deputy director-general mental health and addiction Toni Gutschlag.

Ministry of Health deputy director-general mental health and addiction Toni Gutschlag said “when assessing the request for support from H2R, the Ministry acknowledged that there was a gap in current service provision - the initiative provided a way to fill this gap, engaging with a hard-to-reach segment of the community”.

“The Ministry subsequently supported the Kahukura​ proposal to receive funding under Proceeds of Crime in 2020,” she said.

The Proceeds of Crime Fund uses the assets confiscated under the Proceeds of Crimes Act to fund “address organised crime harm and drug-related harm, test innovative solutions to complex issues relating to crime-related harm” and “enable agencies to build an evidence-based case of what works in addressing crime-related harm”.

In order to obtain funding an initiative must be approved by a panel consisting of senior representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ara Poutama Aotearoa (Department of Corrections), Te Puni Kōkiri, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, New Zealand Police, The Treasury, Oranga Tamariki and the Chief Science Advisor.

The panel then makes recommendations to the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of Justice, who determine which proposals should be approved and funded.

“Drug use is prevalent among gangs across New Zealand and can have a detrimental impact on the wider community. It is understood that if gang members can be supported in stopping the use and sale of drugs, that also has positive impacts on the wider community,” Gutschlag said.

The Health Ministry, as lead agency, will be responsible for expenditure and reporting on progress for the next four years.

Sonny Smith was released on parole in January 2013, two years after he was sentenced to eight years' jail for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Smith, a lifelong Mongrel Mob member, was president of the gang's Notorious chapter in Central Hawke's Bay. He was jailed in 2010 after he was found guilty of attacking a fellow senior gang member so badly that he suffered brain damage.