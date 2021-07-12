Bleeding man drove himself to hospital after being shot

Gerald John Neal and John Charles Batchelor have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the first day of their trial in the Christchurch District Court. (File photo)

Christchurch man Daniel Mears​ was bleeding and slipping in and out of consciousness before he drove himself to hospital to get help after being shot.

This was told to a jury in the Christchurch District Court on Monday where Gerald John Neal and John Charles Batchelor​ are standing trial on charges of kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Neal and Batchelor are accused of holding Mears in a motel room against his will, before Batchelor allegedly shot him. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said the alleged incident happened on September 9, 2019, in the room of a motel on Riccarton Rd in Christchurch.

McClenaghan alleged Batchelor arrived at the motel before 8pm that day. Mears picked Neal up at a house in Linwood and Neal told him he needed to go to Riccarton to see someone. They arrived at the motel about 8.20pm.

They went into the room where Batchelor was waiting and two people who were there with Batchelor left, McClenaghan said.

A confrontation ensued and the three men were involved in a struggle, before Neal stood in front of the door to prevent Meares from leaving.

McClenaghan alleged Batchelor fired a shot at Meares. The bullet went through his leg and got lodged in his groin. Neal then put Meares in a headlock and tackled him to the ground.

McClenaghan said Mears slipped in and out of consciousness due to his serious injury.

Neal carried Mears to his vehicle and put him in the driver’s seat. Mears managed to drive himself to the main entrance of Christchurch Hospital where a member of the public helped get him into the emergency department.

Mears told the jury he had known Neal for about six months before the incident and he was “a mate”. He went with Neal to the motel room, but did not know any of the other people there.

When asked what happened, he simply answered that he got shot. “’d never seen any of them before in my life,” he said.

He said at some point “Batchelor came out from somewhere”.

He could only remember “bits and pieces” of the night and could not remember speaking to police at all while in hospital, he said.

“I was shot, I nearly died. I was on fentanyl, and it is nearly two years later, and you expect me [to remember].”

He said he could not remember giving police a signed written statement the day after the shooting and claimed police had “taken advantage of [him] while he was in a drugged state”.

Neal was arrested shortly after the incident, while Batchelor was tracked down by police in late October.

McClenaghan told the jury they would be shown security camera footage showing various parties, including the two defendants, entering the motel room. He said the footage also showed a flash of light coming from between the curtains, which the Crown will submit was the gunshot.

The prosecutor said an expert witness would testify about DNA that was found on a straw in the motel room that could be strongly linked to Batchelor.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.