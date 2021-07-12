Police hunt burglars behind live crayfish heist north of Kaikōura

Police are trying to identify two people caught on CCTV footage after a heist involving live crayfish.

Two burglars who made off with a massive haul of live crayfish are being sought by police.

Police are trying to identify two people caught on CCTV footage after a burglary at Waipapa Bay, about 40 kilometres north of Kaikōura, about 3.30am on July 1.

NZ POLICE One of the people captured on CCTV footage is wearing a navy or dark jacket with a hood.

A police spokesperson said police were called about a burglary at the commercial premises about 9.18am.

It appeared more than 100 kilograms of live crayfish had been taken, the spokesperson said.

One of the people captured on the security tape footage, who had blonde hair, a beard and an orange high-vis jacket, appeared to have injured one hand while handling the crayfish, police said.

NZ POLICE One of the people in the video appears to have hurt their hand while trying to move the live crayfish.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation was encouraged to call 105, and quote the file number 210701/5154.

Alternately, people could contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.