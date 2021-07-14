Sports World store ram raided second time in two months

Cambridge Sports World has been ram raided twice in consecutive months.

A sports shop in Cambridge has been hit in a ram raid for the second time in six-weeks.

Someone smashed a car through Sports World’s front window on Victoria St about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Owner Blake Olsen told Stuff he was still coming to terms with the shock of his store being ram raided twice in consecutive months.

The shop was hit in early June as well.

Olsen said he wasn’t sure how much gear thieves got away with this time.

“We’re going to do a stock take to see what the numbers are.”

A temporary wooden door had been fixed quickly to the front of the shop, but a permanent solution could be a longer wait.

“I’m not sure how long it’s going to take to make all of the joinery, so yeah, it’s not ideal.”

Olsen, who has been running the business for five years, said ram raids seemed to be happening “an awful lot” around Cambridge.

Across the road Stirling Sports was also hit in June.

“We really need bollards at the front of our shops now to stop us from becoming easy targets.

“You can put grating up on the window and stuff like that, but they can still smash the window, tie a rope around the grating and pull it off.”

The Cambridge business community recently paid to have the town’s CCTV network connected to the Cambridge Police Station.

Olsen was hopeful the cameras might have picked up some footage of the offenders.

“But unless we have police presence here overnight all the time, I feel like we can’t really do much.

“Yes, we do feel a bit vulnerable. We’re scared this is going to happen again. This is the second time in a month, Stirling Sports was hit just two weeks ago and is it going to happen again next month? Who knows.”

Olsen said he enjoyed running the business in Cambridge and would like to continue.

A sports store in Hamilton that was ram raided in June said they have been waiting five weeks for the doors to be replaced, and the business was suffering because of it.

Sports Safari owner Kerryn Goodyer​ said their landloard was still waiting on the glass from the manufacturer for the doors, which then had to have grills added.

“They had half the gear ... but they had to order the other half in.”

She said with their front doors non-operational they were struggling as people thought they were closed.

“We are going through the side door, but people think we are closed.

“I don’t know how much longer we can take of this.”

Goodyer said they had been told their doors should be going in on Tuesday, but by lunchtime nobody had arrived at the store.

She felt for Sports World and couldn't believe they had been hit again.

“That’s what I’m afraid of, that they will do it again.”