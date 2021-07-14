Lower Hutt hit-and-run: Sentencing for man who knocked down woman at pedestrian crossing delayed at eleventh hour

The sentencing of a man who knocked down a mother-of-two at a pedestrian crossing in Lower Hutt, before driving off with his own children in the car crying, has been delayed at the last minute.

Jade Mark Harris​ appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday.

He was due to be sentenced for seriously injuring Anna Chesterfield​ in a hit-and-run in Taitā on January 30.

However, when the case was called his lawyer, Steve Gill, asked Judge Michael Mika to adjourn the hearing so that a new address could be assessed to see if it was suitable for an electronically monitored sentence.

The judge acknowledged that the victim was in court and had been expected to read her victim impact statement, but granted the application for an adjournment. However he noted that Harris’ sentence options were “limited”.

Harris had pleaded guilty at a court appearance in February to charges of careless driving causing injury, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and driving while forbidden. He will now be sentenced on September 3.

According to the police summary of facts, Harris had been using his phone moments before he struck Chesterfield, who had taken six steps into a marked pedestrian crossing. He said he didn't see her until his grey Mitsubishi Diamante was at the crossing.

Chesterfield “smashed” into the windscreen, was thrown about 15 metres, “flipped” multiple times and landed on her back.

SUPPLIED/Nicky Wilton Anna Chesterfield, 37, was badly hurt after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

Harris later told police he sped off because he was “freaking out” as one of his children was screaming, and he was driving on a suspended licence.

The court also heard that Harris tried to conceal the car, which was later found by police at a Lower Hutt property, and he lied about why it was damaged.

Chesterfield sustained multiple fractures to her legs, face and sternum. The then 37-year-old spent time in ICU and needed surgery to insert a rod into one of her legs. Her recovery was expected to take many months.