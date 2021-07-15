Mongols MC may be looking to establish chapter in Wellington

Police are investigating reports that notorious outlaw motorcycle club the Mongols is looking to set up a chapter in Wellington.

The Mongols MC, whose patch depicts Genghis Khan on a motorcycle, was founded in the United States 50 years ago and describes itself as the “baddest and fastest-growing club in the world”.

The first New Zealand chapter of the gang was set up in the Bay of Plenty in 2019, creating tension among rivals. Since then the gang has also established a presence in Auckland and Christchurch leading to further intergang violence involving firearms and arsons.

Stuff understands police in Wellington are investigating unconfirmed reports that the gang is likely to set up in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Sofitel shooting: 19 arrests as cops wrap up investigation into Mongols vs Head Hunters gang war

* 'Targeted assassinations' becoming more prevalent in gang scene

* Auckland gang tensions: Head Hunter on run as shootings, firebombing remain unsolved

* Auckland gang war: Molotov firebombing linked to Mongols, Head Hunters shootings



It’s understood there is at least one patched member of the gang living in Wellington who is a deportee.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson told Stuff police had not confirmed whether the Mongols were looking to set up a chapter in Wellington.

“We do acknowledge we have had interactions with a couple of individuals who are associated with the Mongols gang,” he said.

“We’re always interested in gangs moving throughout the country, and we always look to engage with those people who move into our district.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Former Police Detective Don Allen was the lead in the 'Crean' case in New Plymouth in the late 1990s.

April’s national gang list counted 957 patched or prospective gang members in Wellington, a 22 per cent increase from the 780 recorded in August 2020. There are 8000 on the list nationwide.

In Canterbury gang tensions were at an “all-time high” following the arrival of the Mongols in the region, with fire bombings and drive-by shootings.

A police intelligence report recently obtained by Stuff reveals parts of the country have experienced unprecedented levels of gang violence in the past year, much of which can be attributed to the influence of deportees who have been involved in the establishment of motorcycle clubs like the Mongols and the Comancheros.

The report, prepared by police’s National Intelligence Centre in early February, was written as part of Operation Tauwhiro, a nationwide operation to disrupt and prevent firearms-related violence by organised crime groups.

The report said the arrival of deportees had played a significant part in increased competition for influence and control in drug markets, over-saturation of the gang environment that was fuelling territory conflict, and the establishment of new organised motorcycle gangs.

Inter-gang conflict had typically been followed by community-based resolution and mediation, the report found.

However, Australian inter-gang hostility had resulted in more of a “violent tit-for-tat” mentality of escalating and increasing violence, before coming to a resolution, the report said.

“This has raised the risk that gang tensions can escalate and spread out into public spaces … certain kinds of attacks appear to be becoming more prevalent than in the past, specifically drive-by shootings and targeted assassinations.”

The report was prepared prior to a shooting at an Auckland hotel in April, believed to be linked to conflict between members of the Head Hunters and Mongols.

Earlier that month, multiple molotov cocktails were thrown at an Auckland business, believed to be owned by a man with links to the Mongols.

A week later, the Head Hunters’ Marua Rd property in Auckland was sprayed with about 30 bullets from what was believed to be a military-style semi-automatic rifle.

The first sighting of a Mongols patch was in July 2019.

The expansion of the gang in New Zealand was initially gradual, with Tauranga-based ex-members of East Coast Bandidos MC forming the core group, with small numbers residing in Auckland and Hastings, according to a National Organised Crime Group report.

In January last year, a group of Mongols members and prospects travelled in convoy from Auckland, Tauranga and Hastings to Wellington destined for Christchurch for a patching ceremony to establish a Christchurch contingent. Members of the group were travelling at speeds of up to 140km/h and overtaking aggressively.

A proactive Wellington police operation called Op Rider was formed in response, checking those in the convoy before they reached the Interislander ferry. As a result 60 per cent of the riders were found to have driver licence breaches, two were arrested for forbidden driving and their bikes impounded.

Gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said New Zealand’s gang scene is clearly in a period of growth and groups tend to form where they have support bases.

“That's something we need to be mindful of because when groups migrate to new territories that can often come with new conflict,” he said.