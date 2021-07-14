Man accused of raping 94-year-old woman in her home keeps name suppressed

The woman and her son were hospitalised after the incident. (File photo)

A man accused of raping and assaulting a 94-year-old Napier woman in her home has been granted continued name suppression.

The man, 25, is facing nine charges, including rape, assault, burglary, threatening to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and impeding the breathing of the woman by applying pressure to her neck. One of those charges relates to a separate incident.

He appeared in the Napier District Court via video link from prison on Wednesday. Interim name suppression had been granted at an earlier appearance.

Lawyer Matt Phelps told Judge Russell Collins the man sought remand without plea and asked that the interim order continue.

Judge Collins granted the application and remanded the matter without plea until next month. The man will remain in custody.

The victim and her son, who is aged in his 70s, were attacked in her Napier home on the morning of Sunday, June 20.

They were discovered by St John ambulance paramedics after a medical alert was triggered at the property at 7.46am and were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. Both have since been discharged from hospital.

The alleged offender was arrested the day after the assault.

Following the assault another of the woman’s sons said she was unlikely to return to her home. The woman had lived alone since her husband died in the late 1980s.