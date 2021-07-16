One guilty of murder, one manslaughter over Christchurch flat stabbing

Juan Issacs Marsh, left, and Curtis Taila Wealleans at the start of their trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

A man who left a Christchurch man bleeding to death on his kitchen floor after stabbing him with a knife has been found guilty of murder, while his co-accused has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Juan Issacs Marsh, 58, was found guilty of the murder of Brendon Ross in an 11 to one jury-verdict in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday. His co-accused, Curtis Taila Wealleans, 23, was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Marsh and Wealleans went into their trial admitting that they assaulted Ross, but said they did not have murderous intent when they did so. Their defence counsels argued that both men should be found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

Ross was killed at his flat at a Kāinga Ora complex on Riccarton Rd, Christchurch, on March 4 last year.

During the trial, which lasted two weeks, the jury heard how the assault was the result of a violent feud between Ross and his neighbour, Kim Fisher.

The feud had been going for months at the time and Marsh, who was a close friend of Fisher, was angry about the verbal and physical abuse Fisher had to endure.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing at social housing flats in Riccarton, Christchurch on March 4, 2020. (Video first published in March 2020)

Marsh asked his cousin and senior Mongrel Mob member Raihania ‘Ra’ King for help, and was introduced to Wealleans, who lived in a sleepout on King’s property. Marsh and Wealleans went to Ross’ home, where they assaulted him using a knife and a hammer.

Ross sustained two serious stab wounds, one that severed his carotid artery and another that pierced his liver, as well as 25 incised wounds. A blow to his back with the hammer broke his ribs.

He bled to death in his flat before he could be rushed to hospital.

Marsh’s defence counsel, Paul McMenamin, told the jury there was no evidence to prove Ross’ injuries did not come about as “unintended collateral damage” in the course of a struggle. Craig Ruane, Wealleans’ lawyer, said there was no evidence his client knew Marsh had a knife or that he intended to use it.

The jury was not convinced of Marsh’s defence, but accepted that Wealleans did not have murderous intent.

The two men will be sentenced in October.