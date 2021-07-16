Gun incidents 'bubbling over' into public eye, Police Association says

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a police shooting in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

The sheer number of criminals possessing firearms has seen two major incidents “bubble” over into public view this week, the Police Association says.

On Wednesday night, an armed man was fatally shot by police in Hamilton after firing a number of shots from a vehicle.

Just hours later, on Thursday morning in Auckland, another armed man was shot by police after allegedly holding a gun to the heads of two people.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said there have “without a doubt” been an increase in high-profile incidents which saw people shooting at police, and officers firing back.

At least 27 people have been shot dead by police since 2004.

Seven of those shootings were in the past two years.

“What you are seeing this week is really just highlighting what goes on in the background all the time, that these are having more serious results at the end of the incident,” Cahill said.

“We’ve been warning about it for years that this would bubble over into the public who will see it – and that’s what has occurred this week and has been occurring for quite some time now.”

But shooting at a person isn’t something any officer wants to be involved in – and the consequences of doing so can have a lifelong impact, Cahill said.

“Officers that have to take a life, it’s the worst thing they can have to do, and it’s something they have to live with for the rest of their life.”

There are “good systems” in place for officers who are left with no option but to shoot that ensure the officer has someone who understands what they are going through from a very early stage, he said.

Ongoing psychological support is also available for the officer, as well as their family if needed.

At a press conference about the two shooting incidents on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said it was very difficult for staff to be involved in such situations, and they would be given support.

“My staff have done a remarkable job today, and I acknowledge the courage that they showed in moving forward in terms of what was a very volatile and high risk, life-threatening situation.”

Cahill said the association had been talking about firearms reform for many years, and it was pleasing to see the Government make some “real moves” that would have positive long-term effects.

Having a firearms register in place would have an immediate to long-term effect on supply, he said.

Cahill said there also needs to be a “continued crackdown” on criminals possessing guns.

He said anyone who knows of people illegally possessing guns should tell police, as it put communities at risk.