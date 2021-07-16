Man charged with Central Park flats murder appears in Wellington court
The man charged with murdering a woman at the Central Park flats in Wellington has appeared in the High Court.
The man, 42, was charged with murdering a woman on April 24, 2021.
The names of both were suppressed when the man appeared before Justice Francis Cooke at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.
The defendant was remanded until late November.
Details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.