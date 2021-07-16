Man charged with Central Park flats murder appears in Wellington court

A woman was murdered at the Central Park flats in Brooklyn Rd, Wellington, in April. (File photo)

The man charged with murdering a woman at the Central Park flats in Wellington has appeared in the High Court.

The man, 42, was charged with murdering a woman on April 24, 2021.

The names of both were suppressed when the man appeared before Justice Francis Cooke​​ at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

The defendant was remanded until late November.

Details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.