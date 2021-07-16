Annual inflation balloons to 3.3 per cent, a near 10-year high that's bad news for borrowers ... read more

Man charged with Central Park flats murder appears in Wellington court

10:18, Jul 16 2021
A woman was murdered at the Central Park flats in Brooklyn Rd, Wellington, in April. (File photo)
Ross Giblin/Stuff
The man charged with murdering a woman at the Central Park flats in Wellington has appeared in the High Court.

The man, 42, was charged with murdering a woman on April 24, 2021.

The names of both were suppressed when the man appeared before Justice Francis Cooke​​ at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

The defendant was remanded until late November.

Details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF
A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead. (First published April 25, 2021)