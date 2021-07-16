Landlord pleads guilty to causing tenant's death, but maintains it was an accident

Chandar Phal has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death, but maintains the death of his tenant was an accident. (File photo)

A landlord who drove away from a threatening tenant, not knowing he was still holding on to his car, has pleaded guilty to causing the man’s death.

Chandar Bhan Phal, 55, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday where he admitted a charge of careless driving causing the death of Anthony Robinson, 51.

According to the summary of facts, Phal went to his rental property on Bevington St, Avonhead, on February 1 last year to take photographs for a rental advertisement. He had served the tenants a 90-day eviction notice in December.

Robinson and his partner, Jodie Reeves, were still living in the property and were standing outside when Phal arrived.

Christchurch landlord Chandra Phal says the death of his tenant was an accident.

Phal got out of his car to take photos and was spotted by the two tenants. Reeves started hurling racial abuse at Phal from the front of the house, while Robinson yelled as he ran towards Phal.

Phal quickly got back into his car, but Robinson ran up to the car and put his arm through the open driver’s seat window, the summary said.

As Phal sped away, Robinson was dragged along for about 200 metres before Phal realised he was still holding on to the car. Phal screeched to a halt and Robinson fell to the ground.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The property in Avonhead where the incident happened on February 1, 2020.

Phal drove around the corner and called emergency services. Paramedics attended, but Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phal later told police he was “scared for his life” when Robinson lunged towards him and put his hand inside his vehicle.

He said he did not realise Robinson was clinging to the vehicle and stopped immediately when he heard him say, “you’re hurting me”.

The landlord told Stuff on Friday he did not think the charge against him was fair as he believed what happened was an accident not caused by him, but “the justice system does not take this into account”.

He said the conviction brought him a measure of closure as he was one step closer to putting the ordeal behind him.

Phal was remanded at large to be sentenced in November.