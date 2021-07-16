'I don't feel like a kid anymore': Young girl faces rapist in court

Stacy Karl Wheat was sentenced to 14 years and two months’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. (File photo)

A teenage girl faced her rapist in court as she told him how his actions had ruined her childhood and left her a different person than she was before.

The girl read out her victim impact statement in the Christchurch District Court on Friday where Stacy Karl Wheat, 47, was sentenced on multiple sexual offences.

Wheat had repeatedly raped and indecently assaulted the girl for months when she was 11 and 12 years old.

The young victim said was now distrustful of all men and said she did not feel like a kid anymore.

“I don’t even know who I am, and I am scared someone will use this experience against me.”

Wheat told the girl that the abuse was his “darkest secret” and that he would go to jail if she told anyone. For a long time she stayed silent.

The offending finally came to light when a third party noticed unusual interaction between Wheat and the girl and questioned it.

When police spoke to Wheat, he claimed the victim was making up the allegations.

In April, a jury found him guilty of two charges of indecent assault, five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and two charges of sexual violation by rape. Some of the charges were representative meaning multiple offences of the same type had been committed in similar circumstances.

Wheat still continues to deny the abuse, a factor which a pre-sentence report writer said made the effectiveness of any rehabilitation treatment questionable.

Wheat was also sentenced on a charge of making an intimate visual recording of a child, which relates to a different victim. He pleaded guilty to this offence after police found the video during a search of his laptop.

Judge Alistair Garland said despite Wheat’s limited prior criminal history, his risk of reoffending was high due to his continuous denial of his actions and his complete lack of remorse.

Judge Garland sentenced Wheat to 14 years and two months in jail. Wheat’s name will also be added to the child sex offender register.

Where to get help for sexual violence