Driving instructor allegedly falsified motorbike licences for gang members

Petre Jozef Kalinowski allegedly falsified licences for members of the Mongrel Mob, Hells Angels and King Cobras. (file photo)

A small town driving instructor allegedly spent nearly two years falsifying motorbike driving licences for gang members throughout New Zealand.

Petre Jozef Kalinowski​, 66, was arrested in June and faces 22 representative charges of dishonestly creating false competency-based training assessment score sheets and certificates.

Court documents allege the offending happened from July 2019 to June 2021. Kalinowski faces a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

Police allege Kalinowski falsified motorbike licences for members of several gangs – including the Hells Angels, King Cobras and Mongrel Mob – based in various parts of the country.

The Companies Office lists him as the director of Roadcraft NZ Limited, a driving school based in Westport on the West Coast, where he lives.

The company, incorporated in October 2014, offers competency-based training and assessment for those seeking restricted and full licences.

Stuff Social media promotion and the scourge of “white powder” drugs are helping fuel rising gang numbers across the country.

Kalinowski is due to plead to the charges when he next appears in the Westport District Court in September.

He told Stuff he had “lost everything”.

In recent years authorities have expressed concern about the growing risk of organised criminals influencing officials. The concerns have been exacerbated by the arrival of deportees and international bikie gangs like the Mongols MC and Comancheros.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any information about the case as it was before the courts.

“Waka Kotahi will continue to work closely with NZ Police in the interest of road safety.”

Police declined to comment other than to confirm the charges.