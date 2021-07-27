Swim coach accused of supplying ecstasy to teen will face trial in October, but still can't be named

A swimming coach has been charged with supplying a class B drug, and will face a jury trial in October.

A swim coach accused of supplying one of his teenaged female swimmers with MDMA has pleaded not guilty, and will face trial by jury in mid-October.

The man, in his 40s, appeared in a North Island court on Tuesday facing a single charge of supplying the drug commonly referred to as ecstasy, a class B controlled drug – an offence which carried a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

It’s alleged the man supplied the drug to the 17-year-old in December 2020 at a party at the coach’s house as a “reward” for completing her exams.

She did not ingest it, and several days later, the complainant handed the substance over to police.

READ MORE:

* Swim coach facing charges of supplying teen with MDMA was cleared to coach by Swimming NZ

* Photo of Aussie boy in girl's swimsuit grossly misrepresented, swimmer's 'tiger mum' says

* Australian sports system a broken ‘boys’ club’, says former boss

* Swimming Australia meets over 'concerning' fresh details of fat-shaming in wake of Maddie Groves' accusations



Despite entering a not guilty plea on Tuesday, the man can still not be named despite the judge ruling the man’s application for continued name suppression be declined.

Stuff and TVNZ also applied to film, record sound and take photographs in court.

These applications were opposed by the man’s lawyer on the basis that publication of his name would likely cause “extreme hardship” given the defendant’s mental health.

The impact on the man’s family was also cited as a reason to decline the applications, as well as the potential financial impact on the defendant’s business.

Police were neutral on the name suppression matter, the court was told.

STUFF COMPOSITE The teen swimmer alleges she was offered ecstasy by her coach as a reward for completing her exams.

The judge dismissed the argument that naming the defendant would create “extreme hardship”, and that the principle of open justice would not be “significantly displaced” if he was publicly identified.

“The consequences argued by you are not beyond the ordinary consequences of publication, and the grounds advanced do not, in my view, meet the threshold,” the judge said.

But when the defence lawyer indicated an intention to appeal, the judge ruled name suppression would expire at 5pm Friday unless a notice of appeal was filed at the High Court by that point.

The defendant will remain on bail until his court case begins at 10am, October 13.

The incident at the centre of the case brought to light other allegations of concerning behaviour by the coach, including supplying the teen with alcohol and taking athletes to play gaming machines at bars.

On another occasion, the complainant claimed she was told to drink two vodka pre-mixed drinks before training as an “experiment” to see what impact the substance would have on her sporting performance.

She later drove home from training, breaching the conditions of her restricted licence.

As well as laying a complaint with police, the teenager’s family informed the club’s president and went on to lay a formal complaint with Swimming NZ under its child protection policy.

While several allegations of improper behaviour had come to light, Swimming NZ membership protection adviser Mike Bridgman​ wrote to the complainant’s family in March concluding there were no grounds for further action.

Bridgman’s findings followed police’s initial decision not to lay charges.

However, the situation changed when police laid a single charge against the coach this month, causing Swimming NZ to change its position, suspending the man’s membership indefinitely pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.