Arsonist back in jail after strangling partner while on parole

Angelo Dominic Bitossi at his sentencing in the High Court in 2015 for lighting the Kiwi Storage fire in Kilbirnie

An arsonist who had been on parole for setting fire to a Wellington self-storage facility is back in jail after strangling his partner several times during last year’s Covid lockdown.

Angelo Dominic Bitossi​ had been freed on parole in December 2019 and had been living with his long-term partner when New Zealand went into lockdown in March last year.

Defence lawyer Val Nisbet​ told a Wellington District Court judge that the relationship became more strained and they were struggling.

Bitossi had been jailed for eight and a half years in 2015 for the arson of the Kiwi Self Storage facility causing millions of dollars worth of damage to others’ property.

The judge sentencing then said the fire was set recklessly with the storage unit door left open and a trail of petrol down the corridor, affecting 224 other personal storage units.

On Friday Judge David Ruth said on several occasions during August last year Bitossi had grabbed his partner around the throat, once trying to lift her off her feet. She saw white lights and suffered bruising and pinpoint haemorrhaging in her mouth from it.

During August last year different parts of New Zealand moved between level 1 and level 3.

The judge said Bitossi had a fairly troubled past with offending from 1997 starting with dishonesty. His offending often had a drug link.

He said Bitossi was a methamphetamine user and also used alcohol.

Ruth said in 2000, Bitossi had a serious car accident and had significant injuries so was also using prescribed drugs.

Bitossi had been recalled to prison to serve the rest of his term for the arson and Judge Ruth jailed him for 20 months on one representative charge of strangulation.

He would be able to go back before the Parole Board this year.