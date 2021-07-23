Mum found guilty of attempting to defeat the course of justice

Patricia Elizabeth Samson during her jury trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

Invercargill woman Patricia Elizabeth Samson has been found guilty of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

On Friday, the 11 members of the jury in the High Court returned a unanimous verdict, and Samson, 53, will be sentenced on September 24.

Patricia, 53, had pleaded not guilty to attempting to defeat the course of justice at Invercargill on November 17, 2019

Her son Samuel Samson murdered his partner Azalia Wilson in an Invercargill motel room on November 17, 2019, and Patricia went to the motel at 3am before driving him to where evidence was later found by police.

READ MORE:

* Mother takes stand, denies disposing of evidence against son

* Crown witness alleges son confided in his mother

* Invercargill mother on trial accused of discarding possible evidence



At issue in the trial was whether Patricia knew her son had killed Wilson, or that Wilson was in the process of dying, when she picked him up and drove him to Fosbender Park, near the Oreti River.

In summing up the case on Friday, Justice Gerald Nation said proof of wilful blindness would be proof of knowledge.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson was found guilty of the murder of Azalia Wilson, after a three-week jury trial in the in High Court at Invercargill in March 2021.

Patricia was called as a defence witness on Thursday and said she went to the motel to pick up her granddaughter, she did not see what her son put into and later removed from her X-Trail vehicle and that she left him at Fosbender Park.

The crown and defence lawyers delivered closing address on Friday morning.

Prosecutor Riki Donnelly said the crown case was that the disposal of items was from the time they were taken from the motel to the river.

“Did she really believe nothing had happened to Azalia? That just does not make sense does it?” Donnelly said.

“The crown says the motivator was her son and she was going to do anything to help him, including getting rid of evidence of the murder he has just committed,” Donnelly said.

Wilson died of blunt force injuries but had stab and cut wounds, and police found a knife from the motel unit in the Oreti River.

Police also found the unit key, towels and an information booklet from the motel, the jury earlier heard.

Taking the infant child and leaving the mother would raise questions, Donnelly said.

The jury earlier saw photos of injuries to Samuel's hands which the crown says were sustained in the assault of Wilson.

“Was there nothing about his appearance that led her (Patricia) to believe nothing had gone on?” Donnelly said.

Supplied Azalia Wilson and her daughter Kiara.

Defence lawyer David Slater said Donnelly's suggestion Patricia was a cunning, scheming and conniving woman was wrong.

Patricia was not a sophisticated woman, she was not a schemer, Slater said.

“She is a woman who loves her family,” Slater said.

Patricia chose to give evidence and put herself in the witness box to say what happened and subject herself to cross-examination, Slater said.

A shoe with Wilson’s blood on it and the motel unit tv remote were found by police in a washing basket in Patricia’s car, about 10 hours after she arrived home from dropping her son at the park.

“In all that time, she had ample opportunity to go that vehicle and get rid of any potentially incriminating evidence,” Slater said.

Talking about picking Samuel up at the motel, Slater said “discretion is the better part of valour” and that Patricia just wanted to get herself and her granddaughter home.

Outside of court, Azalia Wilson’s mother Trinette Wilton​ said she was glad that everyone responsible had been found guilty, “which is all we've ever wanted, so she didn't die in vain.”

“I'm glad the accountable were found and their true colours were shown.”

When Samuel got in Patricia's car at the motel, she should have questioned him, Wilton said.

“She should have cared. That's what she should have done,” Wilton said.

“She just listened to him, did as she was told without question. Which some people say is understandable coming from a mother, but that's wrong. That's wrong.”