Ram raid heists continue with hit on Chartwell Shopping Centre, jewellery store plundered

A jewellery store in Chartwell Shopping Centre has been burgled after a ram raid in Hamilton.

Police were called shortly after 6am on Monday to the premises on Hukanui Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

A vehicle was used in an attempt to gain access to the premises, and the spokeswoman said the offender or offenders accessed the store’s window display and stole items from there.

This is the latest in a string of ram raids across the district, with a Waikato supermarket owner saying they are weighing up the “mental stress” of ram raids versus the profits from selling cigarettes, which appear to be the number one item of choice among thieves.

The Red Cherry Supermarket on Shakespeare St in Leamington was ram raided on Saturday morning, with tobacco and the shop’s cash float stolen.

The supermarket owner, who did not want to be named, said the break-in happened about 3.40am.

“We normally stack pallets against the front door to make it difficult for anyone thinking of breaking in.

“But they’ve driven a car through the front, everything shifted back into the shop, the checkout was damaged, there was glass everywhere going back into the aisles.”

A neighbouring shop owner’s husband came to help clean up and even customers offered to help as well when they saw their favourite shop damaged.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff The Red Cherry Supermarket on Shakespeare St in Leamington was ram raided on Saturday morning.

The owner said the cleanup couldn’t start until after the police had checked over the shop.

Repairs were made to the door, and it was 4pm before the shop could reopen, losing much of the day’s trade.

“Yes this is a family business and yeah we are shaken, it’s difficult for us, for our staff and our customers.

“We’re going through a lot of mental stress and wondering if it’s [selling tobacco] worth it.”

She said the shop did not rely on cigarettes alone for an income, but it was a key product that generated other sales.

“There are still a lot of smokers out there and when they come in, they don’t just buy cigarettes, they will buy other stuff like drinks, lighters, maybe a snack.

“And if I don’t offer them cigarettes, they may go somewhere else, and I will lose all of the other sales that go with it.”

The owner said the shop had not had a serious break-in at this level for a long time.

“What’s going to stop them? We don’t know.”

A statement from Chartwell Shopping Centre said Stride Property was co-operating with police after the incident at the centre.

“It goes without saying that Chartwell Shopping Centre treats the safety of its retailers, customers and the public as a priority and will await further notice from the police.”

It said the centre was unable to provide more information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.