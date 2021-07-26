Trouble operating McDonald's digital order board ends in broken jaw
One person had his jaw broken and two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside a new McDonald’s restaurant in Queenstown.
The two men were having difficulty operating digital order boards at 2.45am on Saturday when a member of the public offered advice, Queenstown police sergeant Simon Matheson said.
They didn’t take the advice well and a fight ensued, with a security guard being assaulted and the altercation spilling outside.
A member of the public had his jaw broken, Matheson said.
A 20-year-old from Invercargill has been charged with injuring with intent, while a 19-year-old was charged with assault.
The McDonald’s restaurant opened two weeks ago.
It had relocated on Camp St as its previous location in the O’Connell’s shopping centre is undergoing a $26 million re-development.