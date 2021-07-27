Miscarriage of justice: Conviction related to nurse's death quashed

The conviction and jail sentence of Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards has been quashed by the Court of Appeal.

A man convicted of manslaughter in relation to the car crash death of Invercargill nurse Emma Bagley has had his conviction and jail sentence quashed.

Taine Edwards, who spent nearly nine months in jail, was discharged and told he was “free to go”, when appearing before Justice Mander in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday.

A jury in the High Court had earlier convicted Edwards of one charge of being a party to manslaughter and three charges of being a party to reckless driving causing injury.

Edwards had been the passenger in a vehicle that was driven dangerously in Invercargill on December 7, 2018.

The culmination was a collision with another vehicle in which Bagley was killed and three members of her family injured.

It was alleged that Edwards was guilty as a party to the driver's offending.

Stuff Emma Bagely died after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Newcastle and Clifton streets, Windsor, Invercargill, on December 8, 2018.

The driver of the vehicle pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to injuring charges concerning the other three victims.

Edwards denied he had encouraged the bad driving and that had become the trial issue.

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of two years and six months.

However, he appealed, through lawyer Fiona Guy Kidd, with one of the grounds being the availability of fresh evidence.

A Court of Appeal decision, which can now be revealed, says Edwards and the driver, Dejay Kane, were at a house drinking before heading off on the fatal drive.

Fresh evidence from a new witness, Madeline Arthur, was that Kane was getting a hard time from another person and wanted to leave, but Edwards, amongst others, discouraged this.

Kane didn’t live far away and Edwards suggested they walk there. But Kane got into the car, with Edwards reluctant to do so.

The witness described Edwards as leaning through the passenger window telling Kane not to drive.

Another witness gave similar evidence, and it was therefore “capable of suggesting that at least at one stage of the evening [Edwards] was actively discouraging [Kane] from driving”, the decision says.

Edwards was “positively encouraging alternatives such as walking and was at least a reluctant passenger”, the decision adds.

The new witnesses were sober at the time and Edwards had no recollection of the events as he was drunk, the decision says.

In conclusion, the decision says: A miscarriage of justice has arisen as a result of the jury’s inability to hear cogent evidence that counters the Crown case. The appropriate course is to remit the matter to the High court for retrial.”

The Court of Appeal ordered a retrial but the Crown decided not to retry the matter.

Edwards extends sympathies to Bagley family

In a statement on Tuesday, Edwards lawyer, Fiona Guy Kidd said hours after the jury verdicts the new witnesses had come forward with the fresh evidence.

“Neither of those people had been spoken to by police during the course of the investigation prior to trial.”

The Court of Appeal determined that the evidence of the new witnesses was credible and that if the jury had heard this evidence it could have impacted on their verdicts, she said.

“Mr Edwards is deemed to be acquitted on all of the charges.”

Edwards extended his sympathies to the family of Emma Bagley, Guy Kidd said.

“He has always maintained that he would never have deliberately encouraged Mr Kane to commit manslaughter. The fresh evidence confirms this belief.”

Edwards, who was 20 years old at the time of the crash and 22 years old at the time of the jury verdicts, spent 269 days in prison.

“This has taken him away from his employment and had a significant financial and emotional impact on him, his partner and his young family.

“His thanks his family and employer for their continued support throughout this process since he was first charged in May 2019 until the dismissal of the charges today.”

What happened

The tragedy unfolded on the evening of December 7, 2018 when Edwards was a passenger in a Subaru motor vehicle being driven by Kane around the streets of Invercargill.

Several witnesses said the Subaru was being driven in a reckless and dangerous manner, at high speed and the driver was engaging in unsafe passing, tailgating and other dangerous manoeuvres.

Both Kane and Edwards were intoxicated and between about 7.50 pm and 9.00 pm they were at an associate’s address where they continued to drink.

They left the house in the Subaru and further observations were made of the car being driven at an excessive speed and in a reckless manner.

Evidence from other witnesses was of the vehicle travelling at great speed down Newcastle Street through a series of intersections, before the last ‘Give Way’ sign was ignored at the intersection with Clifton Street.

At that time, Bagley was driving her family along Clifton Street and her vehicle was T-boned by Kane’s Subaru.

The impact pushed the Bagley’s vehicle through the intersection and against a tree, where it rolled onto its roof and slid to rest in the driveway of an adjacent property.

Analysis of the crash estimated the Subaru to have been travelling at approximately 121kph at the time of the collision in what was a 50kph zone.