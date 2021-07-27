Knife-brandishing man arrested after allegedly assaulting police at Auckland Airport

A man was arrested at Auckland Airport just after midnight on July 27. (File photo)

A knife-wielding man was arrested after he allegedly threatened roadworkers then fled at high speed before crashing at Auckland Airport and assaulting police early on Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, police received reports a man with a knife was threatening traffic management staff on Auckland’s Southern motorway near Takanini.

He fled the scene.

But the Eagle helicopter located him, clocking the suspect at speeds of at least 180kmh, said detective senior sergeant Mike Hayward.

Police didn’t pursue the driver who, Hayward said, “drove extremely recklessly”.

The helicopter kept track of the driver, as he drove all the way to Auckland Airport where he crashed into a security gate that led onto the tarmac.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The man fled from Takanini to Auckland Airport where he crashed into security gates. (File photo)

He then ditched the car.

Hayward said police then caught up to the man, who allegedly pulled out a knife before he was tasered and arrested.

During the arrest, one of the officers “suffered a nasty assault” and was punched in the face, Hayward said.

He said the officer’s face was bruised and swollen after receiving medical treatment.

The 46-year-old, whose face was bandaged, appeared at Manukau District Court on Tuesday morning facing eight charges.

The charges included aggravated assault, threatening to kill, damage to property and driving offences.

He was given bail and will next appear at Manukau District Court on August 17.