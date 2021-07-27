Mosque attack victim pleads guilty to sexual activity with 14-year-old girl

A man who was seriously injured during the Christchurch terror attack has admitted engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Ahmede Yesuf, now 29, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to having sexual connection with a young person under the age of 16. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

According to the summary of facts, Yesuf met the teenager in September 2012. He was 20 at the time.

The victim knew Yesuf as “London” and told him that she was 14.

Several days after their first meeting they met up again at the home of one of the girl’s friends.

The teenager got into Yesuf’s car and the pair drove to Victoria Park in the Port Hills. Once parked they engaged in sexual activity.

Afterwards Yesuf bought alcohol for her and her friends.

Yesuf originally faced a number of sexual assault charges and was set to go on trial, but that did not come about. All the other charges he faced were dismissed on Tuesday.

Yesuf was remanded on continued bail until October for sentencing.

Stuff has previously reported on Yesuf’s continued health struggles after being shot in the back at the An-Nur (Al Noor) mosque on March 15, 2019.

The bullets shattered his right leg, leaving him with shrapnel littering his body and a 45 centimetre metal rod in his leg.

Because of the shrapnel still within him, levels of lead in his body have continued to rise, causing him to suffer from persistent headaches, mood swings, lack of appetite, and constant pain.

In October last year, Yesuf told Stuff he had turned to a drug rarely used in NZ in an effort to “clear the poisoning from my blood”.