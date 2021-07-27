Parents watched in horror as driver ran over their 5-year-old daughter

Joanna Kong was killed when she was hit by the Cheng Chuang’s car at her school.

Joanna Kong’s parents watched in horror as their 5-year-old daughter was run over and killed in front of them as they walked her to school, a court has heard.

The primary school student was struck and killed by 77-year-old Cheng Chuang when he hit her in March this year.

Cheng was on Tuesday sentenced for careless driving causing death at Manukau District Court.

Kong’s mother and father had been walking in front and behind her on a path at the school, when Cheng’s car struck her.

The elderly man did not see the young girl as he was pulling into a car park, and when he noticed her and tried to stop he accidentally pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, according to a summary of facts.

The car hit Kong once knocking her back “metres through the air”. The car continued to accelerate until it hit a tree, coming to a rest on top of the young girl.

Her father Yong Ning Kong tried in vain to lift the car off his daughter.

Supplied/Stuff Joanna Kong, 5, held on for five days in hospital before she died from her injuries after being hit by a car at school.

Kong was eventually freed and taken to Starship children’s hospital, where she was kept alive for five days.

But she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

At the sentencing, Kong’s family spoke about the pain the loss caused them and the anger they felt towards Chuang, who lives only across the road from them.

Kong’s mother, Fen Huang, said every day she saw the car that killed her daughter parked at Chuang’s house directly oppostite her own home.

It triggered awful flashbacks, she said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Cheng Chuang, 77, was sentenced for careless driving causing death in Manukau District Court.

Kong’s mother said as soon as she closed her eyes she saw the accident play out “over and over again”.

She said she hoped the family would move away and “get out of my sight”.

She has headaches and cries so much her eyes hurt, she said.

“I’m suffering from such huge pain every day.”

Her mother said when she saw her daughter’s face “full of blood” she was “overwhelmed in a deep sense of despair from the bottom of my heart”.

She said she didn’t know why her “cute little angel” was taken from her.

Even when her daughter died she couldn’t close her eyes, because she didn't want to leave this world, Kong said.

“I felt I had no soul, only my body,” her mother said.

Both her parents said they didn’t understand why Chuang, who has limited mobility, needed to drive and asked the judge to impose a tough a sentence.

Her father held a photo of his daughter as he addressed Chuang and the court.

He said children should be safe at school and that the family felt great anger and pain over the death of their daughter.

Judge Richard Earwaker said Chuang was startled seeing Kong in front of the car and accidentally pushed the accelerator which he said resulted in “tragedy”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The family said they wanted a stronger sentence imposed on the driver.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three months in prison or a fine of $4500.

The judge said often people were often disappointed by the outcome of the process and the court in such cases.

The victims usually never felt justice had been done, while offenders often thought the sentences were too harsh, he said.

He said it was a tragic situation, made even more so as both parents were present at her death.

“Nothing I can do today can change the deep sense of loss and pain that you feel,” he said.

He said he took into account the remorse and regret that Chuang showed through his willingness to pay the reparations without questioning the amount.

Chuang was sentenced to 120 hours of community work and to pay $30,827.50 in reparations.

Supplied Medics at Starship kept Joanna Kong alive for five days after she was hit by a car.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months from the day of sentencing, although Chuang’s lawyer said his client would not drive again.

Through their lawyer after the trial, Kong’s parents expressed their “disappointment” with both the investigation and the sentence.

Their lawyer, Ping Chen, said her clients thought children should be safe at school, and they didn’t want anything like this to happen to another famliy.

“We don’t want any... young children to suffer this again,” Peng said.