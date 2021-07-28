Unlicensed driver who killed passenger in crash was drunk and speeding

Benjamin Simon Furze with his children, Cayleb, 8, and Jacob, 4, and stepdaughter Savannah Werahiko, 11. Fruze was killed in a crash on Christchurch's Russley Rd on December 30.

Drunk, unlicensed and sitting on a couch pillow without a seatbelt on, Vanessa Pullan sped along a road on the outskirts of Christchurch after dark.

The 23-year-old, who was three times the legal blood alcohol limit, was driving south along Russley Rd – an 80kmh zone – at about 125kmh.

Two of her friends were passengers. One of them was about to die.

At about 10.45pm on December 30 last year Pullan lost control of the car, which swerved across the road, flipped and crashed.

READ MORE:

* Driver messaging on Facebook at time of crash that killed teenager

* Half of holiday road death victims not wearing seatbelts or restraints

* Christchurch man was 'changing his life around' for his kids before fatal crash



She and Benjamin Simon Furze, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, were catapulted from the car.

Furze, a 29-year-old father of three, was found 12 metres from the car. He died at the scene.

Pullan was found under the car. She was seriously injured, but survived.

RNZ The Detail: Nearly one person a day died on our roads last year. (Video first published in September 2020)

The other passenger, Alice Blampied, suffered a large cut to her left hand that required hospital treatment.

Pullan pleaded guilty to three charges, excess blood alcohol causing death, excess blood alcohol causing injury, and driving without an appropriate licence, when she appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

According to the summary of facts, Pullan was about 45kmh above the 80kmh speed limit for that section of Russley Rd, using a couch pillow to sit forward on driver's seat, and had never held a licence.

Her blood alcohol level was 141mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The limit is 50mg per 100ml of blood.

Pullan told police she had consumed about six alcoholic drinks.

She was convicted and will be sentenced in September.

Furze’s partner Kimberley McKinlay told Stuff on Tuesday Pullan “needs to be held accountable”.

“This is my kids’ dad and my partner of nine years. Our world is just completely gone, it's vanished. All we have is memories.”

McKinlay felt “betrayed” by Pullan, who at the time was a close friend of hers.

In an earlier interview, McKinlay said she was “completely shattered” by his death.

“We are all forever truly heartbroken.”

He was loved by his children, Cayleb and Jacob, and stepdaughter Savannah, she said.

Furze was her best friend, “my rock, my everything”, and her life had been “changed forever”.

“He didn't deserve to go like this. He only just got released from prison and was changing his life around for the better for his kids,” McKinlay said.

“He was a hard-working, kind, caring man that we made many memories with.”