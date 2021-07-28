Woman escapes prison term for causing death of young Irish traveller

Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, from Northern Ireland, was killed in a car crash in Roxburgh, Central Otago, on December 13.

A Central Otago woman who caused crash that killed an Irish visitor has escaped a prison sentence.

Tracy Joy Shaw, 49, admitted careless driving causing the death of Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, on the outskirts of Roxburgh on December 13.

Shaw was sentenced to 120 hours of community service by Judge Emma Smith during a hearing at Alexandra District Court on Wednesday.

She was also disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay $7500 in reparation.

READ MORE:

* Woman killed in Roxburgh crash after celebrating birthday in Queenstown

* Driver cannot remember causing crash that killed Irish physiotherapist

* Central Otago woman appears in court over fatal Roxburgh crash



The maximum sentence available was a three-month prison term, a fine and disqualification.

In an emotional statement over video link from Northern Ireland, Moffett’s mother Hazel spoke of a young woman who loved life.

“I have lost my darling precious daughter and my heart has been absolutely torn apart, and I miss her every day.”

She loved sports and music, volunteered as a physiotherapist and was involved with her church.

Moffett was on a working holiday in New Zealand and working as a physiotherapist in Dunedin when she was killed.

She was returning from a weekend celebrating her birthday in Queenstown when the crash happened.

Judge Smith said the women were travelling in opposite directions along a straight stretch of road within the 80kmh limit.

Shaw’s vehicle swerved suddenly and crossed the centre line into the southbound lane.

Her vehicle hit the driver’s door of an oncoming car, instantly killing Moffett.

Shaw told police she could not remember the crash, saying she had taken an earlier break for nausea and tiredness.

Shaw and her son suffered minor injuries.