Auckland police officer broke woman's arm, dragged her out of car by hair

A police officer broke a woman’s arm with a baton before dragging her out of her car by the hair following a chase.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found the officer’s use of force was “excessive” and his actions were “unnecessary”.

In a short statement about the Auckland incident, released on Wednesday, the authority said a police investigation found the use of force was appropriate in the circumstances.

“[It] was necessary to prevent the woman from driving off again and causing injury to the officer and his colleagues,” the police said.

However, the authority disagreed, saying the officer’s actions were “excessive”.

“The car had come to a stop and was hemmed in by police vehicles,” the statement said.

“The officer's actions to remove the woman from the car were unnecessary, and an excessive use of force.”

