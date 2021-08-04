Third trial ordered in case of woman who claims she was raped by husband's friend

The complainant told police she thought the man in bed behind her was her husband, and only realised when she rolled over that it was her husband’s friend. (File photo)

The case of an alleged rape victim facing a third traumatising trial shows how tricky consent, or the lack thereof, can be to prove. MARINÉ LOURENS reports.

A woman who alleges she was raped by her husband’s friend while she was asleep in her own bed will have to go through a third criminal trial if she has any hope of proving her allegation.

The second trial of the case was declared a mistrial in the Christchurch District Court on Friday when a jury was unable to reach a unanimous or 11 to 1 majority verdict.

The accused, who has been granted interim name suppression, first went on trial in front of a judge for alleged sexual violation by rape in 2019. He was convicted and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

The man continued to maintain his innocence and appealed his conviction to the High Court.

READ MORE:

* Victim's relief as sexual abuser jailed: 'I can finally start to breathe again'

* Cop sexually assaulted fellow officer as she slept, court hears

* Jury takes three hours to return not-guilty verdict in rape trial



Last year, the court agreed that errors occurred during the first trial. The man’s conviction was quashed and a retrial ordered.

Last week the defendant was back in the dock for his second trial, this time in front of a jury.

The charge stemmed from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of May 13, 2018, following a night of drinking and socialising.

The complainant had been out with her friends, while her husband and his mates had beers at home. Their toddler was sleeping over at her grandparents, so they had no reason to rush home.

The two groups later met up at a bar in the central city, and stayed there until it closed about 3am.

Several people ended up back at the couple’s home for end-of-the-night drinks.

The complainant went to bed while the men drank a few more beers and smoked cannabis in the lounge. Four men were still there, including the complainant’s husband and the defendant.

KnowYourStuffNZ/Stuff The accused told police he was very intoxicated and had taken MDMA before the incident happened. (File photo)

It was after 6am when the group decided it was time to hit the hay. The three remaining guests would sleep over at the couple’s house.

Rape or mistaken identity?

The sleeping arrangements were disputed during trial. The complainant’s husband said he told the accused to sleep in their daughter’s room as her bed was empty.

The accused denied this conversation ever happened, and said his friend told him to “squeeze in” with him and his wife in the double bed in their room.

According to the complainant’s testimony in court, she was asleep in bed when she suddenly became aware of someone behind her. She was naked as that was how she always slept.

Thinking it was her husband behind her, she snuggled into him. They started having sex and it was then she noticed his bare shoulders and chest were a very different skin tone than that of her husband.

It was dark, but the realisation dawned on her that the person in bed was the defendant. She later told police he was a good guy and one of the last people she would ever have thought would do something like that.

She was crying hysterically in the bathroom when her husband found her.

Later that day she told police she was raped by her husband’s friend. In her interview, she said the accused would probably tell them that she “was into it”, but she only got into it because she thought it was her husband.

How dare he get into her bed in the first place, she said.

When the defendant was arrested, he did not deny sexual intercourse happened. But it wasn’t rape, he said, it was a horrible mistake.

STUFF A university student who went to sleep lying next to her boyfriend woke up to find another man was raping her. (Video first published in March 2021)

He told police he was extremely intoxicated and had taken MDMA “or something similar” at a party earlier. He was practically falling asleep on the couch when the complainant’s husband told him he could just crash next to them in their bed.

The defendant said he walked to the bedroom where the complainant was sleeping, and got into the bed still wearing all his clothes. He didn’t realise she was naked.

He remembers being “in a befuddled state” and thinking he was at home with his girlfriend. He reached over to feel her next to him and when she snuggled into him, they started having sex. As she rolled on top of him, he woke up enough to realise to his horror that the woman he was having sex with was not his girlfriend.

As she rushed off to the bathroom he pulled up his pants and sat on the side of the bed in disbelief, trying to get his head around what had just happened.

“If I had known it was [my friend’s wife] and not my girlfriend, there is no way I would have penetrated her or anything like that,” he told police. “I was in a befuddled state. I am not that kind of person.”

He said, she said

While the Crown tried to prove that the accused had raped the complainant while she slept, the defence tried equally hard to prove the sexual intercourse was the result of mistaken identity on both their parts, and the accused had reasonable belief she was consenting.

The Crown pointed to a text message the accused sent the complainant’s wife the following day, which said: “I’m so sorry. I went to bed and [the complainant] was very much I thought interested.”

George Heard/Stuff A second trial held in the Christchurch District Court was declared a mistrial on Friday after a jury indicated they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. (File photo)

The defendant’s lawyer told the jury the man knew the complainant’s husband was going to come to bed shortly after him. Why would he rape a woman knowing her husband was going to enter the room within the next few minutes, if not seconds?

The Crown pointed out another witness said he heard the husband tell the defendant to sleep in his daughter’s room.

The defence called witnesses who knew the defendant well and described him as a good and honest man, who treated all women with respect. They said there was no way he would do something like that.

A doctor testified about her findings during a medical examination of the complainant, but said there was no way to medically determine whether intercourse occurred with or without consent.

On Friday afternoon, Judge Raoul Neave discharged the jury after they indicated they were unable to reach a verdict, and ordered that a retrial be held.

Reliving the trauma

Consent, or the lack thereof, can be a tricky thing to prove in a sexual assault trial as it usually relies on subjective interpretations of the facts and circumstances.

In the book Rape Myths as Barriers to Fair Trial Process, law expert Elisabeth McDonald explains that while there is no statutory definition of consent in the Crimes Act, legislation does provide a list of situations in which a complainant may “allow” a person to have sex with them, but such conduct does not amount to consent. These relate to unconsciousness, sleep and intoxication.

But the answer is not always clear-cut.

Alden Williams/Stuff Ken Clearwater, manager of Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust Christchurch, says testifying in court can be as traumatic as the sexual assault itself. (File photo)

“Jurors are invited, by both the prosecution and the defendant, to draw inferences as to consent from complainant behaviour in particular,” McDonald says.

If a judge or jury is left with any uncertainty about whether a complainant consented or behaved in a way that the defendant would reasonably have thought they did, the charge has not been proven.

Repeatedly going through the events of the sexual assault, often in excruciating, detail is very much part of the judicial process but can be immensely retraumatising for victims.

Maggy Tai Rākena, manager of sexual abuse counselling service START, says victims of sexual crimes have to relive a traumatic event during a process that was not actually designed for them.

“The primary aim of the trial is for the Crown to prosecute the accused, with their rights at the centre of the process. The victim is only officially part of this process as a Crown witness and so their experience is not paramount,” she says.

“They have to relive this traumatic time in their life in an emotionally unsafe environment.”

Ken Clearwater, manager of Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust Christchurch, says testifying in court can be “equivalent to the trauma of the rape itself”.

“You have to sit there and go through every bit of the filthy personal stuff that happened to you and in front of complete strangers.”

Another challenge is that victims often don’t show any emotion in court as they disassociate from the event or block it out completely in an attempt at self-preservation.

“And then you have a jury and lawyers sitting there and saying, well obviously it didn’t do any damage to you because you are not emotional.”

Clearwater believes judges and lawyers need training about the effects sexual assault has on a person, and how to appropriately deal with victims who have to go through the trauma of the judicial process.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.