Cash and methamphetamine seized by Hawke's Bay police

Three people have been arrested after police seized an air rifle, cash and methamphetamine at two addresses in Napier. (File photo).

A gun, cash and methamphetamine resulted in the arrests of three people in Napier on Tuesday.

Hawke’s Bay police conducted two search warrants in Maraenui yesterday and seized an air rifle, about $6000 in cash, over 6 grams of methamphetamine, along with other stolen items at two separate addresses.

A 49-year-old man was charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and appeared in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man who had “numerous” warrants for his arrest also appeared in the Hastings District Court charged with seven counts of shoplifting, five for stealing and using credit cards and one of burglary.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at a different address and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to supply and receiving stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Payne​ said the arrests were a “good result” for police.

“Meth destroys our communities so any chance to remove any amount of it from the streets is a win for us,” Payne said.