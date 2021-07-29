'Peter robbed to pay Peter': Sir Peter Jackson's case to recoup from fraudster

Sir Peter Jackson took a close interest in his airplane company, but a manager was lining his own pockets. (File photo)

Film-maker Sir Peter Jackson’s civil case against a former employee was to correct a case of “Peter being robbed to pay Peter”, a judge has been told.

Jackson’s former trusted employee Eugene DeMarco​ had borrowed what was supposed to be a short-term loan in 2011 from a Jackson-related trust and didn’t pay anything back for 4½ years.

As pressure mounted to repay the loan, DeMarco resorted to fraud, robbing Peter to pay Peter, Jackson’s lawyer Bruce Scott​ has told a judge.

DeMarco was in charge of production and flying at Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh’s company The Vintage Aviator Ltd.

DeMarco borrowed the money to buy shares in a company that owned two prized World War II fighter planes.

But the Jackson trust was not repaid and, by 2016, with interest the debt had swollen to $1.1 million.

To try to repay the loan, DeMarco diverted to his own company more than $2m from an Auckland aviation charity that was to buy three planes from The Vintage Aviator.

He negotiated the sale of the three planes, but at a price inflated by a “secret commission” of $621,000.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Eugene DeMarco was a production manager for The Vintage Aviator Ltd. (File photo)

The DeMarco company, Old Stick and Rudder, was paid, and the first plane was sent to Auckland. But Jackson had not approved its delivery and started asking questions when he saw a photograph of it at its new home.

Eventually the Auckland charity was repaid for the two planes it didn’t receive, and it kept the first.

DeMarco kept the $937,500 his company received for the first plane, which should have gone to The Vintage Aviator.

Then DeMarco paid $720,000 off the Jackson loan using the money withheld from the Jackson company, the judge was told.

SUPPLIED Eugene DeMarco engaged in fraud to repay a loan while keeping control of two prized World War II fighter planes, it was alleged. (File photo)

Scott told Justice Christine Grice​ at the High Court in Wellington on Thursday that the fraud’s central purpose was to repay the loan and get the security released over the two planes.

DeMarco was convicted of fraud, went to jail, and has now been released.

However, he was recently made bankrupt and the official assignee, who oversees the affairs of bankrupts, has stepped into the civil case in his place.

The official assignee is also the liquidator of DeMarco’s company, which is a defendant in the case.

The bankruptcy was from an unrelated debt of more than $300,000 over his failure to return the deposit of a couple who validly cancelled a contract to buy DeMarco’s home overlooking Karaka Bay in Wellington.

The official assignee’s lawyer, Gareth Neil, said The Vintage Aviator was entitled to the $937,500 for the plane, and probably 5 per cent interest a year, compounding.

He also accepted the company was entitled to security over one of the planes for the $720,000 part of the loan “repaid”.

But he did not agree to some of the interest and costs claimed.

The official assignee did not know how much the planes were worth, or how many other creditors of DeMarco might emerge.

An online search suggested DeMarco may have defrauded people in the United States as well, Neil said.

Both sides agreed that one of the World War II planes belonged to a former friend of DeMarco who effectively paid DeMarco US$500,000 for it.

The case continues on Friday.