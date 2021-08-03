Modified 28-bed boarding house destroyed by fire lacked smoke alarms

A fire tore through a building in Queenstown's Huff St in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

A boarding house destroyed by fire had been modified to sleep 28 people, had kitchen appliances in a wardrobe, and had inadequate smoke alarms.

A Fire and Emergency NZ investigation report found there were 11 people living in the Queenstown house when the fire took hold in September.

The Huff St residence had been modified to sleep at least 28 people across four units.

According to the report one unit had no smoke alarm and another had a smoke alarm that was not operational.

“As a result of these findings, a notification has been sent to Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.”

Ministry of Business Innovation and Enterprise manager of tenancy compliance and investigations Steve Watson confirmed the investigation but declined to give further details.

In the report author Marty Jillings said he could not identify the cause of the fire but it may have been started by a discarded cigarette on an outdoor couch on an upstairs deck.

No one was seriously injured in the fire, but some tenants lost all of their possessions.

Landlord Conrad Goodger is widely known for operating boarding house-style rentals in Queenstown, which can be leased by the bed.

In July he was advertising two twin-rooms at a cost of $140 per person including expenses in Frankton.

He describes himself on Linkedin as self-employed at Queenstown Flats, “a budget accommodation business for medium and long term visitors to Queenstown”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff

The company owns or manages 25 properties, 17 of those in Queenstown, it says.

Goodger was not aware of the ongoing investigation when Stuff contacted him on Monday but said officials had visited and spoken to him after the fire.

He declined to comment on whether they discussed other Queenstown houses that he owned or leased as it was unrelated.

His units were rarely fully occupied even prior to Covid-19, he said. He added that the unit that didn’t have a smoke alarm was unoccupied at the time.

“As far as people calling me a slumlord – it hurts,” he said.

“Queenstown is extremely lacking in workers’ accommodation and that’s the people we look after.”

He was “reasonably well respected” in Queenstown, he said.

“All sorts of people come to my places and most people, in my opinion, are happy to stay there. Otherwise, they would not stay.”

His business had faced tough times since New Zealand went into lockdown last year, and he was left homeless for some time after the fire.

It had cost Goodger $150,000 keeping his business afloat and allowing tenants to stay when they could not pay rent or power, he said.

“We’ve done nothing wrong. We feel like we’re being picked on,” he said.

Goodger is a 45 per cent shareholder in Nice View Ltd, the company that owns the Huff St units.

The company had received an insurance payout after the fire and would be rebuilding two units at this stage, he said.

Tenant Andy Smith, who lost everything in the September fire, told Stuff at the time that the block of units was a “matchbox, ready to go up”.

The flat he lived in was “an absolute s... hole” with walls falling apart, he said.

At the time Goodger said the walls were in “top shape” and any hazards had been left by tenants.

The heavily redacted fire investigation report, which was released under the Official Information Act, shows the modified layout of the blocks of unit.

The first flat had six bedrooms, two that had been divided off the kitchen/lounge area and two bathrooms, one of which was a converted laundry.

One bedroom was only wide enough to fit a single bed and bedside table. A flat-screen television took up an entire wall and within a wardrobe was a refrigerator, a slow cooker and an electric jug.

In a different bedroom a crock pot and toaster were located on a bedside table.

Supplied/Stuff Irishman Andy Smith told Stuff at the time the block of units was “a matchbox, ready to go up”.

The second flat also had beds for 11 people across five bedrooms including four that had been created from two bedrooms, one that been sliced off from the kitchen/lounge area and a second bathroom that was converted from a laundry.

Across all of the units there were rooms with bunk beds and rooms with single beds and a queen or double bed mezzanine.

Smith credited Goodger with saving his life.

Goodger, his partner and her 10-year-old son were living in a sleepout beside the property when the fire took hold.

Goodger went to the toilet about 2am and noticed the couch on the deck was on fire. He ran into the unit and woke Smith, who was sleeping on an indoor sofa after a night out drinking.

Four fire trucks took almost four hours to extinguish the fire.