Solo mother caring for infant with RSV scared and heartbroken after burglary

Sarah Mancewicz returned home to find her laundry flooded and ransacked. Appliances, tools and her children's toys had been stolen.

Sarah Mancewicz​ is heartbroken and scared to leave her home after burglars ransacked part of it while she was away caring for her sick son.

Mancewicz, a solo mother to 3-year-old daughter Aalia Owee and 6-month-old son Malachi Westenberg, left her home to stay with a friend on July 8.

Malachi, who suffers from asthma, had been ill with the flu-like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and her friend drove could driveher to hospital if his condition worsened.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sarah Mancewicz feeds 6-month-old son Malachi Westenberg who has been battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

When Mancewicz returned to her flat on James K Baxter Pl in Addington, she heard running water. She rushed inside and found water flowing from the laundry.

READ MORE:

* Brazen thieves trying to take pets in broad daylight, dog owners fear

* Police justified to pursue and set dog on burglars during arrest, IPCA says

* Man facing raft of charges after father and daughter attacked during break-in



Someone had ransacked the room. Stripping it of the washing machine, dryer, lawnmower, all the children’s outside toys such as bikes, scooters and a picnic table, a lawnmower, garden tools and most of their bedding and linen. The culprit had left a tap running, damaging most of the laundry.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The ransacked laundry. Mancewicz's landlord has since lent her a washing machine while she replaces her stolen items.

It was particularly tough having to explain to Aalia why many of her toys were missing.

“I didn't go into detail about what happened,” Mancewicz said, “I just said someone must've needed them more than us [but] she was quite upset and she won't go...out the back any more where all her toys were.

“She just keeps going on about nasty people might be out there ... it's hard explaining to a 3-year-old because they don't actually understand. It’s horrible, even for myself.”

Mancewicz said she has only left her home once, for about two and a half hours, since the burglary, fearful those responsible may return.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mancewicz says she is too scared to leave her home out of fear the burglars may return.

Mancewicz has no contents insurance. She could not recoup the financial loss on her own, she said. The invasion of privacy made her consider moving, but the cost was prohibitive.

She had since set up a Givealittle page to help replace her belongings. Some of the linen stolen was sentimental, she said, and could not be replaced.

“ [They were] from the kid's great-grandmother [and she’s] no longer here.”

A police spokeswoman said police suspect the burglary took place between 5.30pm on July 8 and 3.45pm on July 9. She encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.